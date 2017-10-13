Holden’s next-gen ZB Commodore VXR revealed

The new ZB Holden Commodore VXR has been shown off to the Australian public for the first time this morning at Motorclassica at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building.

Schedule to go on sale early 2018, the ZB Commodore VXR features a 3.6-litre V6 engine paired with a massive 9-speed transmission (gotta get those RPMs down for fuel economy) and adaptive all-wheel-drive capable of producing 235kW and 381Nm torque. Packed inside is the bits we love, the long list of state-of-the-art technology. While its curvier in design, Holden says it promises the distinct ride and handling Commodore has become famous for, following extensive development work from Holden’s engineering team utilising almost 40 years of Commodore learnings.

Holden’s significant 28 car presence at this year’s Motorclassica celebrates 100 years since the company first began producing vehicle body shells, following its beginnings as an Adelaide based saddlery business.

GM Australia Design Director, Richard Ferlazzo said,

It’s a huge achievement for Holden to have been building vehicle body shells for 100 years and to be able to celebrate by displaying such a diverse and rare collection of heritage cars is something special,” It was a pleasure to reveal the ZB Commodore VXR to the Australian public for the first time and it certainly looks the part on the stand next to the previous generations of Commodore.

The new ZB Commodore VXR is on display at Motorclassica which is open to the public from 9am-6pm Friday, 13 October, 9am-9pm Saturday, 14 October and 9am-5pm Sunday, 15 October at Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building.

The next-generation Commodore VXR will be on sale alongside the rest of the sedan range, along with Sportwagon and Tourer body styles, in early 2018.