Honda Civic Type-R – more expensive, less power than the Focus RS

More expensive and less powerful, the Honda Civic Type-R is an interesting offering compared to Ford’s Focus RS. Today we get the final, possibly most important detail for the Type-R, its pricing.

The Type-R is a 2.0L Turbocharged powerhouse, good for 228kW, deploying that power at a rate of 400Nm. When I plug in my postcode (3690) that performance is available from $56,450 (note you may find it cheaper). This doesn’t compare particularly favorably when positioned next to the closest rival, the Ford Focus RS at $55,438 which delivers 257kW through 440Nm of torque through a 2.3L engine.

The Honda certainly looks more aggressive with some crazy track-tested aerodynamics kit, unique triple-exhaust tip at the rear and 20″ black allows standard. Despite the looks, there’s another big issue, the Focus RS is AWD, while the Type-R is RWD.

The Civic features six-speed manual transmission (no automatic option) with rev-matching function and unfortunately is another car shipping in 2017 that forces your shifts through a slow H-pattern gearbox instead of a couple of fast, flappy paddles under the steering wheel.

There’s no doubt the Type-R is fast, securing a hot-hatch record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it helps those who can’t afford the NSX get into a performing car with a Honda badge and continue to dream.

The Type R brings a new spring, damper and bushing settings, a new Dual-Axis front suspension set-up with aluminium lower arms and steering knuckles for improved at-the-limit cornering and reduced torque steer, while a new multi-link rear suspension enhances stability under braking. There is also an adaptive dual-pinion electric power steering system with variable gear ratio and a helical limited-slip front differential.

The Honda Civic Type R features with three driving modes: Comfort, Sport (default) and +R. The driver-selectable modes adjust steering and throttle response, transmission rev-matching, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) threshold, and Adaptive Damper System. Honda Civic Type R strikes a fine balance between extreme performance and every day usability.

Inside, the Civic Type-R features Android Auto and Apple’s Car Play, so you can be connected and entertained while you drive in the most comfortable, and lightest, Type R specification sports seats, trimmed in grippy suede-effect fabric. Red accents are used throughout to amplify the performance-feel of the cabin, and each vehicle features a unique Type R serial plate number.

2018 Honda CivicType R Specs