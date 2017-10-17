Huawei Mate 10 and 10 Pro feature smart AI chip, massive 4,000 mAh battery

Last night Huawei announced their latest flagship phones, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro during IFA in Berlin. The phone features an AI mobile chipset, known as the Kirin 970. This new AI mobile chipset is used for new on-device applications, particularly in improving photography and battery management by learning how you use the device and adapting accordingly.

Huawei weren’t done with just announcing the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, they announced another version of their ultimate phone, the Mate X PORSCHE DESIGN. This is the money is no object, throw everything at the vehicle-inspired phone.

The new mate 10 features a new Leica Dual Camera, both featuring an f/1.6 aperture, and intelligent photography including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition as well as an AI-powered Bokeh Effect. The phones feature a massive 4000 mAh battery and use AI-powered Battery Management to achieve 2 full days of casual use.

The Mate 10 features a FullView display with HDR10 which Huawei says delivers vivid and brighter colours. The screen itself extends the full width of the front of the display, while the top and bottom bezels have been minimised compared to the Mate 9.

Huawei have now upgraded their OS (based on Android 8.0) to EMUI 8.0, hopefully this is delivered to older models of Huawei phones soon.

CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu said,

“As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones.”

A New, Mobile AI Computing Architecture for Intelligent Mobile Experiences

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customised mobile experience. The Kirin 970 is built using an advanced TSMC 10nm semiconductor manufacturing process, and features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali G72 12-core GPU and the first NPU designed specifically for a mobile device. The Kirin 970 also has a new dual ISP for AI-powered intelligent photography.

The specialised NPU, combined with Huawei’s innovative HiAI mobile computing platform, means the Kirin 970 delivers 25x better performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores.¹ The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series is also the world’s fastest smartphone supporting super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds.

By combining individual and collective intelligence for on-device AI, the new HUAWEI Mate Series delivers real-time responses to users, including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and an AI Accelerated Translator. Kirin 970 is an open, mobile AI computing platform for third parties to create new and imaginative AI applications and which extends Huawei’s processing capabilities to the entire value chain.

Design Qualities for New Levels of Sophistication and Comfort

With an all-new HUAWEI FullView Display, the HUAWEI Mate 10 features a stunning 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display, barely-there-bezel and HDR10 to support vivid colors. The 6-inch HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro features an 18:9 OLED display, high screen-to-body ratio and HDR10 for dynamic video viewing.

The iconic devices feature a 3D Glass Body, beautifully and symmetrically curved on all four sides for an ergonomic hold. The back of the devices feature a reflective band design to highlight the New Leica Dual Camera.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro is also IP67 Water and Dust Resistant.

New Leica Dual Camera and AI-powered Battery Management for the Next Era of Smartphone Use

Huawei has again partnered with Leica to co-engineer the dual lens camera for the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro. They combine 12-megapixel RGB + 20-megapixel monochrome sensors, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dual lenses with the world’s largest aperture of f/1.6, AI-powered Bokeh Effect and AI-powered Digital Zoom. New AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition, which automatically chooses camera settings based on the object and scene, supports an advanced AI-powered Digital Zoom function with AI Motion Detection for clearer and sharper pictures.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro pack a 4000 mAh high-density battery featuring a smart battery management system that understands user behaviour and intelligently allocates resources to maximise battery life. It supports 4.5V / 5A low-voltage fast charging, powering the device from 1 percent to 20 percent in 10 minutes, and 1 percent to 58 percent in 30 minutes.² Additionally, HUAWEI SuperCharge is the world’s first fast charging technology to receive TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certification, ensuring safe end-to-end charging.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will launch with Huawei’s all-new EMUI 8.0 powered by Android™ 8.0. Features include an AI Engine to fully leverage the capabilities of the Kirin 970; an AI Accelerated translator to deliver faster and more accurate interactive translation for a smoother communication experience; an easy projection feature to connect the new HUAWEI Mate Series to a larger screen; support for a full desktop experience – either mirroring or extending the smartphone display like a PC.

Australian Pricing and Availability

Device Memory SRP Date Retailers Colours HUAWEI Mate 10 64GB + 4GB $899 Nov 15 Vodafone & Open Channel Black HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro 128GB+6GB $1099 Dec 4 Optus Blue

¹Based on Huawei’s laboratory testing results.

²Based on Huawei laboratory testing results. In the test, the device was charged from 1 percent battery with the display off, through the HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable, in an environment with a 4G network, 25°C temperature, and relatively humidity of 45-80 percent.