Hulk Smash!! Marvel bringing comic book characters to VR

Next year, you’ll be able to become the Hulk, among 11 other famous Marvel characters, in virtual reality. We often think of the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive as fairly similar platforms, but get ready for an out and out exclusive war as Marvel puts its weight behind the Facebook-owned, Oculus Rift.

The new title is called MARVEL Powers United VR, and will be available exclusively for Oculus Rift + Touch controllers. If you’ve just snapped up one of the new cheaper Oculus bundles, then you’re all set for to play your favourite superhero in VR (you just have to wait till next year unfortunately).

Developed by Sanzaru Games, experienced in Rift development, they’ll let you release your rage and smash the enemies and even team up with friends to engage in immersive, explosive co-op fights from across the Marvel Universe.

Check out the announcement trailer below.