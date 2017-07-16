iPhone 7S & iPhone 7S Plus – What Are The Latest Rumours?

It’s looking likely that we will not have to wait too much longer for the release of the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. The rumour at the moment is that the Apple launch event will happen in the second half of September.

It’s likely that an announcement will be made in late August or early September, 2 weeks prior to the iPhone 7S launch. Launch dates are historically on Fridays.

Whether you are an Apple fan desperate to get your hands on the latest iPhone, or looking to offload your older iPhone before it’s out of date, it’s an exciting time.

It might be time to offload your old iPhone 6 before the 7S arrives

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the latest iPhone offering, you are probably wondering what you should expect. The truth is that current information is based on speculation.

Let’s look at some of the design changes and feature upgrades that are likely.

OLED screens as opposed to LCD

One of the most persistent rumours is that the iPhone 7S will feature an OLED screen. The OLED screen is already a feature of the Apple Watch. It is also used by Samsung for its phones.

OLED screens provide better contrast than the LCD screens, which are currently used for iPhones.

Improved resolution

There is no doubt that current iPhones lack slightly in the resolution department, when compared to some other competitors in the smartphone market. Rumour has it that Apple is trialling prototypes with significantly improved screen resolution.

How much will screen resolution be improved with the iPhone 7?

Edge to edge screens

Samsung has already adopted an edge to edge screen for its Galaxy S8. Apple is thinking of following suit. If this does happen, it looks as though the iPhone’s fingerprint scanner will move, another similar feature of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Wireless charging

This is one rumour which has been fairly constant. It seems likely that wireless charging will finally come to the iPhone with this release.

Will the iPhone 7 be charged wirelessly?

Improved AR functionality

There are rumours of a 3D camera with the iPhone 7, which would certainly improve the AR capability of the smartphone.

If this does not happen, techs and engineers at Apple have definitely been working on AR technology, which will be a feature of iOS 11. It has yet to be announced whether the iPhone 7S will operate using iOS 11.

There are many other rumours circulating about the iPhone 7S, including that it will feature a curved glass back and facial recognition. The rumours we have featured are the most likely to happen, but they are still just rumours.

We will all have to wait to see what the iPhone 7S has in store for us. Following that, what more can Apple do to reinvent itself with the release of the iPhone 8?