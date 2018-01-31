It’s official, Formula E is also getting the controversial Halo

The second generation of Formula E cars has just been revealed. This comes ahead of the in-person reveal at Geneva on March the 6th. The cars look fundamentally different to the all-electric cars we’ve seen in the first 4 seasons of the championship. There’s a lot to break down here, but first of all, we have to address the halo, yep, the controversial safety device over the driver’s head is not only coming to Formula 1, but will also be added to Formula E.

This is the first time we’ve seen a halo integrated into a team’s full vehicle livery and to be honest, it actually looks much better than the raw carbon-fibre finish we seen during testing in 2017. The rest of the body work looks like a crazy aerodynamic model from the future which we’re going to assume is all purposefully designed to reduce drag and improve cornering speeds. These will split opinion, but I think they look fantastic, exactly the direction the sport should be heading in.

Its expected the Gen 2 Formula E car will hit the grid for the 2018/2019 season which starts later this year. Along with the revised external look, there’ll be a laundry list of technical updates to the powertrain of the vehicle as battery and electric engine technology make significant advances. As road cars continue to transition to electric, the sport continues to go from strength to strength and challenges Formula 1s relevancy into the future.

Now check out the video below of the Gen-2 Formula E car.