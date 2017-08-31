James Courtney’s 2017 VF Holden Commodore Supercar features in Forza 7

Forza is famous for its long lineup of cars and Forza Motorsport 7 won’t be any different. The game, due for release on on September 29th for Ultimate Edition, and October 3rd for Standard and Deluxe Editions, will feature more than 700 cars to race with. Probably the most relevant for Australian racing fans is the latest build from the Supercars Championship.

This year James Courtney’s car, the #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Holden Commodore has been diligently captured and represented in the game. For those who are fans of other Holden’s (like Red Bull Racing), there’ll of course be liveries available from the community that’ll scratch that itch. In terms of other manufacturers, the news isn’t so good, with the most recent Ford Falcon Supercar, being last year’s 2016 Ford #55 Supercheap Falcon FG X and the 2014 Volvo #13 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC and 2015 Mercedes-Benz #9 Erebus Motorsport E63 AMG V8 Supercar. Sadly there’s no love for Nissan’s Supercars in the game.

The V8 Supercars Championship in Australia is the premier road racing series Down Under. While many Aussie racing fans hoped Forza 7 would finally be the title to deliver a second Australian track, unfortunately the legendary Bathurst track at Mount Panorama, will remain as the only Aussie circuit. Looks like we’ll have to pin our hopes on Forza 8 now, or look elsewhere like Assetto Corsa that has community mods for basically every VASC track on the calendar.

The full Forza 7 car list:

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car

1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1

1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO

2011 Audi #2 Audi Sport Team Joest R15++ TDI

2012 Audi #1 Audi Sport Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2014 Audi #45 Flying Lizard Motorsports R8 LMS ultra

2014 Audi #67 Rotek Racing S3 Saloon

2017 Bentley #17A LIQUI MOLY M-Sport Continental GT3

1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL

1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar

1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR

1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR

2009 BMW #92 Rahal Letterman Racing M3 GT2

2014 BMW #5 eBay Motors 125i M Sport

2014 BMW #55 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE

2014 BMW #56 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE

1967 Brabham BT24

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports ORECA FLM09

2010 Chevrolet #89 Intersport Racing Oreca FLM09

2010 Chevrolet #99 Green Earth Team Gunnar Oreca FLM09

2011 Chevrolet #4 Corvette Racing ZR1

2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

2014 Chevrolet #4 ROAL Motorsport RML Cruze TC1 WTCC

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

1979 Datsun #33 Bob Sharp Racing 280ZX Turbo

2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R

1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo

1981 Ford #55 Liqui Moly equipe Capri Turbo

2013 Ford Formula Ford EcoBoost 200

2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck

2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2015 Ford #17 Xbox Racing Ford Falcon FG X

2015 Ford #5 Pepsi Max Crew PRA Falcon FG X

2016 Ford #55 Supercheap Falcon FG X

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2016 Ford GYMKHANA 9 Focus RS RX

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck

2015 Holden #14 Freightliner Racing VF Commodore

2015 Holden #22 Holden Racing Team VF Commodore

2016 Holden #22 HRT Sharkbite VF Commodore

2015 Holden #97 Tekno Autosports VF Commodore

2014 Honda #2 Castrol Honda Civic WTCC

2014 Honda #5 Zengo Motorsport Civic WTCC

2014 Jaguar #14 Emil Frey GT3 Jaguar XK

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1988 Jaguar #60 Castrol Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1980 Lancia #31 Lancia Corse Beta Montecarlo Turbo

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4

1985 Lancia Delta S4 Group B

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB

2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86

2010 Mazda #16 Dyson Racing B09/86

1991 Mazda #18 Mazdaspeed 787B

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

2015 Mazda Formula Mazda

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45)

2011 Mercedes-Benz #35 Black Falcon SLS AMG GT3

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Team Sauber-Mercedes C9

2014 Mercedes-Benz #84 HTP Motorsport SLS AMG GT3

2015 Mercedes-Benz #9 Erebus Motorsport E63 AMG V8 Supercar

1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7

2013 MINI X-RAID All4 Racing Countryman

1994 Nissan #75 Cunningham Racing 300ZX

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

2014 Nissan #23 NISMO MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382

2011 Peugeot #10 Team Matmut 908

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908

2015 Formula E #2 Virgin Racing VIR 01E

2015 Formula E #21 Mahindra M2Electro

2015 Formula E #23 Venturi 1

2015 Formula E #6 Dragon Racing Spark SRT_01E

2015 Formula E #99 NEXTEV TCR FE01

2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

2016 SUBARU #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car

2016 SUBARU #75 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car

1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III

2013 SRT #91 SRT Motorsport GTS-R

2014 Volvo #1 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC

2014 Volvo #13 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC

1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug

2014 Volkswagen Beetle GRC

2017 Chevrolet #2 Team Penske IndyCar

2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports Mountain Dew Super Sport

2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Super Sport

2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports KBB Super Sport

2017 Chevrolet #4 AJ Foyt Enterprises IndyCar

2017 Formula E #11 ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport FE02

2017 Formula E #28 MS Amlin Andretti ATEC-02

2017 Formula E #33 Techeetah Z.E. 16

2017 Formula E #47 Panasonic Jaguar Racing I-Type 1

2017 Formula E #9 Renault e.Dams Z.E 16

2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck

2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore

2017 Honda #5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports IndyCar

2017 Honda #9 Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar

2017 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsport Altima

2017 Renault R.S.17

2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&Ms Camry

2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Snickers Camry

2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Skittles Camry

2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Pennzoil Fusion

2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Duralast GT Fusion

2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Autotrader Fusion

