James Courtney’s 2017 VF Holden Commodore Supercar features in Forza 7

Forza is famous for its long lineup of cars and Forza Motorsport 7 won’t be any different. The game, due for release on on September 29th for Ultimate Edition, and October 3rd for Standard and Deluxe Editions, will feature more than 700 cars to race with. Probably the most relevant for Australian racing fans is the latest build from the Supercars Championship.
This year James Courtney’s car, the #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Holden Commodore has been diligently captured and represented in the game. For those who are fans of other Holden’s (like Red Bull Racing), there’ll of course be liveries available from the community that’ll scratch that itch. In terms of other manufacturers, the news isn’t so good, with the most recent Ford Falcon Supercar, being last year’s 2016 Ford #55 Supercheap Falcon FG X and the 2014 Volvo #13 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC and 2015 Mercedes-Benz #9 Erebus Motorsport E63 AMG V8 Supercar. Sadly there’s no love for Nissan’s Supercars in the game.
The V8 Supercars Championship in Australia is the premier road racing series Down Under. While many Aussie racing fans hoped Forza 7 would finally be the title to deliver a second Australian track, unfortunately the legendary Bathurst track at Mount Panorama, will remain as the only Aussie circuit. Looks like we’ll have to pin our hopes on Forza 8 now, or look elsewhere like Assetto Corsa that has community mods for basically every VASC track on the calendar.
The full Forza 7 car list:
- 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
- 1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
- 1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO
- 2011 Audi #2 Audi Sport Team Joest R15++ TDI
- 2012 Audi #1 Audi Sport Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2014 Audi #45 Flying Lizard Motorsports R8 LMS ultra
- 2014 Audi #67 Rotek Racing S3 Saloon
- 2017 Bentley #17A LIQUI MOLY M-Sport Continental GT3
- 1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL
- 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
- 1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
- 1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
- 2009 BMW #92 Rahal Letterman Racing M3 GT2
- 2014 BMW #5 eBay Motors 125i M Sport
- 2014 BMW #55 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE
- 2014 BMW #56 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE
- 1967 Brabham BT24
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
- 2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports ORECA FLM09
- 2010 Chevrolet #89 Intersport Racing Oreca FLM09
- 2010 Chevrolet #99 Green Earth Team Gunnar Oreca FLM09
- 2011 Chevrolet #4 Corvette Racing ZR1
- 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
- 2014 Chevrolet #4 ROAL Motorsport RML Cruze TC1 WTCC
- 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
- 1979 Datsun #33 Bob Sharp Racing 280ZX Turbo
- 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
- 1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
- 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
- 1981 Ford #55 Liqui Moly equipe Capri Turbo
- 2013 Ford Formula Ford EcoBoost 200
- 2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
- 2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
- 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
- 2015 Ford #17 Xbox Racing Ford Falcon FG X
- 2015 Ford #5 Pepsi Max Crew PRA Falcon FG X
- 2016 Ford #55 Supercheap Falcon FG X
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2016 Ford GYMKHANA 9 Focus RS RX
- 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck
- 2015 Holden #14 Freightliner Racing VF Commodore
- 2015 Holden #22 Holden Racing Team VF Commodore
- 2016 Holden #22 HRT Sharkbite VF Commodore
- 2015 Holden #97 Tekno Autosports VF Commodore
- 2014 Honda #2 Castrol Honda Civic WTCC
- 2014 Honda #5 Zengo Motorsport Civic WTCC
- 2014 Jaguar #14 Emil Frey GT3 Jaguar XK
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1988 Jaguar #60 Castrol Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1980 Lancia #31 Lancia Corse Beta Montecarlo Turbo
- 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4
- 1985 Lancia Delta S4 Group B
- 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
- 1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
- 2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86
- 2010 Mazda #16 Dyson Racing B09/86
- 1991 Mazda #18 Mazdaspeed 787B
- 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
- 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
- 2015 Mazda Formula Mazda
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
- 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45)
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz #35 Black Falcon SLS AMG GT3
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Team Sauber-Mercedes C9
- 2014 Mercedes-Benz #84 HTP Motorsport SLS AMG GT3
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz #9 Erebus Motorsport E63 AMG V8 Supercar
- 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7
- 2013 MINI X-RAID All4 Racing Countryman
- 1994 Nissan #75 Cunningham Racing 300ZX
- 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
- 2014 Nissan #23 NISMO MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
- 1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382
- 2011 Peugeot #10 Team Matmut 908
- 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
- 2009 Peugeot #9 Peugeot Sport Total 908
- 2015 Formula E #2 Virgin Racing VIR 01E
- 2015 Formula E #21 Mahindra M2Electro
- 2015 Formula E #23 Venturi 1
- 2015 Formula E #6 Dragon Racing Spark SRT_01E
- 2015 Formula E #99 NEXTEV TCR FE01
- 2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
- 2016 SUBARU #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
- 2016 SUBARU #75 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
- 1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
- 2013 SRT #91 SRT Motorsport GTS-R
- 2014 Volvo #1 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC
- 2014 Volvo #13 Volvo Polestar Racing S60 STCC
- 1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
- 2014 Volkswagen Beetle GRC
- 2017 Chevrolet #2 Team Penske IndyCar
- 2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports Mountain Dew Super Sport
- 2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Super Sport
- 2017 Chevrolet #24 Hendrick Motorsports KBB Super Sport
- 2017 Chevrolet #4 AJ Foyt Enterprises IndyCar
- 2017 Formula E #11 ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport FE02
- 2017 Formula E #28 MS Amlin Andretti ATEC-02
- 2017 Formula E #33 Techeetah Z.E. 16
- 2017 Formula E #47 Panasonic Jaguar Racing I-Type 1
- 2017 Formula E #9 Renault e.Dams Z.E 16
- 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X
- 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck
- 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
- 2017 Honda #5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports IndyCar
- 2017 Honda #9 Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar
- 2017 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsport Altima
- 2017 Renault R.S.17
- 2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&Ms Camry
- 2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Snickers Camry
- 2016 Toyota #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Skittles Camry
- 2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Pennzoil Fusion
- 2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Duralast GT Fusion
- 2016 Ford #22 Team Penske Autotrader Fusion
