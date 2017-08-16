Ken Block’s Hoonicorn V2 now available in Forza Horizon 3, coming to FM7

Ken Block and the cars of the legendary Gymkhana series are famous and perhaps the most famous, the Monster Energy Hoonicorn, a heavily modified AWD Ford Mustang, is now available for you to drive. Block’s Hoonigan Racing brand have teamed up with Forza and will offer the 2nd version of the car in both Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3.

If you’re hanging out for Forza Motorsport 7, chances are you’ve already pre-ordered, if you do that digitally, you’ll get the Hoonigan Car Packs for both games at no additional cost. While we still have some time to wait until FM7 arrives (on Sept. 29), you can get behind the wheel of Hoonigan cars in Forza Horizon 3 right now.

Previously the Hoonicorn was exclusive to the Need for Speed, which was a great game, but Forza 7 and FH3 will definitely appeal to a much larger audience.

The Forza Horizon 3 Hoonigan Car Pack includes:

1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2

1979 Hoonigan Baldwin Motorsports “Loki” K5 Blazer

1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air, 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova”

1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort Mk2 RS1800,

1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion

1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo.

If you just want to buy it outright, the DLC will cost you $6.99.

The Forza Motorsport 7 Hoonigan Car Pack will have some differences, including a Commodore Ute.

1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2

1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air

1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova”

1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort Mk2 RS1800

1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion

2003 Hoonigan Holden Commodore Ute

1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo and a set of in-game Hoonigan Driver Gear.

Ken Block said,

“I’m really excited about the fact that we’re releasing a Hoonigan car pack with Forza. The fact that fans are going to be able to drive not just my twin-turbo, 1400 hp Hoonicorn RTR V2 that I’m running in Climbkhana, but also my Gymkhana Escort, is awesome. Plus being able to drive BJ’s Loki, [Brian] Scotto’s 911 and all of the other cars? None of us actually let anyone else drive our cars really, so this is definitely the best chance anyone’s going to have to get behind the wheels.”

If you’re still not sold, check out the Hoonigan Car Pack trailer below.