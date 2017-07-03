Kogan unveils new affordable range 4K TVs, 55″ has 120Hz refresh rate

Kogan.com have just announced a new range of Kogan Agora Smart 4K LED TVs. In typical Kogan form, they’re pitching these UHDTVs as affordable for everyone. Typically that’s meant they’ve really skimped on features, in particularly, refresh rate, however this time round, there’s a difference.

The new TVs range from 49″ up to the 65″ and importantly at least 1 of them, the 55″ (Series 8 KU8000) now has a serious refresh rate of 120Hz. Sure its not the 200Hz some brands are offering, but its a big step up from the 50-60Hz often found at this price point. If you jump on early, Kogan are offering all 3 models of the new range with even further presale discounts.

The Kogan 49″ Agora Smart 4K LED TV is built with a stunning Samsung panel with a beautiful 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and is available for $429.

The Kogan 55″ Agora Smart 4K LED TV boasts a 120Hz screen refresh rate, perfect for fast motion sports and films and is available for $499.

The Kogan 65″ Agora Smart 4K LED TV is also built with a beautiful Samsung panel that displays stunning images at Ultra HD 4K resolution and is available for $899.

All TVs feature internet access and a PVR (byo USB thumbdrive), which gives you the power to record your favourite shows straight onto your USB or hard drive.

Kogan.com Founder & CEO, Ruslan Kogan said,