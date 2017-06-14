Logitech PowerPlay is a brilliant wireless charger so your mouse never goes flat

Logitech G (for gaming) product range are amongst the best keyboards and mice on the market. They offer many wireless mouse options, but anyone who’s actually used wireless peripherals will know the pain of having the batteries die on you at the most inconvenient time possible.

Logitech’s latest product, the PowerPlay Wireless Charging System solves this problem, completely and forever. For US$99.00 you get a mousemat with a difference. The whole mousemat (generous in size) recharges your wireless mouse, so it never goes flat. This is brilliant and now that it’s been announced, seems incredibly obvious.

It’s available for pre-order in the US now and we’re hoping to see it in Australia sooner rather than later.

The POWERPLAY energy field is transformed into charging current by the POWERCORE module, which attaches magnetically to compatible wireless gaming mice. The beauty of POWERPLAY is that your mouse will charge while you’re at play and at rest. We’ve made it that simple. It just stays charged. So, group up fearlessly, grind ranks, raid to your heart’s content … Repeat. Ad infinitum.

Logitech also understands that gamers are very particular about their gaming setup. Not everyone likes cloth and not everyone like a hard finish. Thankfully they offer the ability to switch between the two, so you can take your pick.

To add even further customisation, the PowerPlay features an ambient RGB light around the base, which can be configured to your needs in the Logitech Gaming Software. Set your lighting to match the rest of your gear with up to 16.8 million colors. You can even synchronize color and lighting effects with Logitech G gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets for a unified look and feel.

Tech Specs

Height: 10.9 in (275 mm)

Width: 12.6 in (320 mm)

Depth: 1.7 in (43 mm)

Control module height: .40 in (10 mm)

Charging surface thickness: .08 in (2 mm)

Cloth Mouse Pad thickness: .08 in (2 mm)

Hard Mouse Pad thickness: .08 in (2 mm)

Cable Length (Power/Charging): 6 ft (1.83 M)

At the end of the day, the Logitech PowerPlay just turned your mouse into your toothbrush. You don’t think about it, its just recharged and ready to use when you need it.

More information at http://gaming.logitech.com/en-us/product/powerplay-wireless-charging