Logitech’s new MeetUp is a 4K 120 degree FOV conference camera for Huddle Rooms

Logitech is trying to improve the medium sized meeting. Webcams are great for a one-on-one video call and there’s plenty of corporate solutions for board rooms, but Logitech sees a gap in the market for regular, everyday meetings. The new Logitech MeetUp is a camera, microphone and speaker in one.

VP and GM of Logitech Video Collaboration, Scott Wharton said,

“As companies move to open floor plans, huddle spaces are becoming increasingly popular in workplaces today. But until now, the devices in these meeting spaces have been scaled-down versions of large room systems, offering a subpar video experience. Logitech MeetUp is purpose-built for the huddle room and its unique video and audio requirements, making sure everyone at the table is clearly seen and heard. It provides a truly remarkable collaboration experience.”

When it comes to understanding how big this problem is, Logitech commissioned a report on enterprise video conferencing which suggests there’s between 30 and 50 million huddle rooms globally each year.

Connected via a single USB cable, this is easy to setup and is compatible with virtually any video conferencing software application and cloud service, including Skype for Business, Cisco collaboration applications, and all Logitech Collaboration Program partners such as BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.

The device itself features a unique and super-wide 120-degree field of view, with the ability to pan left or right a further 25 degrees. The camera is good for 4K video, something still rare in the webcam world, despite it being 2017. The MeetUp has 3x sound-isolating mics and a voice-optimised speaker to ensure everyone is heard as clearly.

MeetUp is actually Cortana certified for issuing voice commands at a distance for any Windows 10 system. If you’re after a solution for larger rooms, Logitech have thought of that and offer an optional expansion mic.

Naturally modern hardware comes with a modern software experience and Logitech let you connect to and cotnrol the MeetUp with the ConferenceCam Soft Remote mobile app on your smartphone or tablet. Its available for both Android and iOS devices and will be available in July free-of-charge from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

Pricing and Availability

If you’re sold on the Logitech MeetUp you won’t have to wait long, it’ll be available in July 2017. Business customers can purchase MeetUp through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network at a suggested retail price of $1,399. If you need that extra distance, the Logitech Expansion Mic for MeetUp will also be available at a suggested retail price of $369.95 Inc GST.