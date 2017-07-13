Melbourne Metro Trains are all broken right now, computer fault blamed (Updated)

Right now Uber prices have surged up to as much as 3.7 times the normal rate. This is due to a complete meltdown of the Metro Train network.

Basically all metropolitan trains are currently suspended and passengers are being asked to wait it out, to not force the train doors open even if they’re at a stop.

As for getting home from work, tonight will be a long commute home. Hundreds of awaiting passengers are lining the platforms at major hubs like Southern Cross Station as they wait for trains that aren’t coming.

This is pretty much as bad as it gets with the entire network effected, for what is being described as a computer glitch.

ALL trains across the network are currently stopped due to a computer failure. Pls seek alternative transport and listen for announcements.. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

Of course we’ll have to wait firstly till its back up and running, but secondly, the days and weeks for a full investigation to get to the bottom of it, but it does wonder how any kind of fault other than a networked virus or ransomware, could impact all lines.

Update

MetroTrains are now reporting that some services are resuming. Still we have no further explanation on the cause or the timeframe for a full restoration of services.

Some services are resuming. Listen for announcements, allow extra travel time and defer travel where possible as we restore the timetable. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

The Metro signal fault at Southern Cross has now been rectified. Services will resume with delays whilst we recover the network. Apologies. — V/Line Bendigo Line (@vline_bendigo) July 13, 2017

For more updates, please follow the official @Metrotrains account on Twitter.

Update 2

The website for MetroTrains – http://metrotrains.com.au has just crashed (5:30PM) no doubt from the load of people visiting there to get information on how or when they’ll get to go home.

Update 3

The rest of Melbourne’s Public Transport system is being impacted as well as commuters look for alternatives.

Update 4

While some trains are back in action, some commuters are highlighting continuing issues with the display signage on some carriages. It looks to be in a boot loop that displays system messages like ’32K RAM’.

Hmmm … the trains may be running, but this doesn't look good #metrotrains #metrofail pic.twitter.com/4HKCYv4Gyv — Craig Platt (@LastLaughBlog) July 13, 2017

As you can imagine, the hashtag # MetroTrains quickly started trending with first hand accounts from in and outside of trains, as well as Twitter’s typically witty Gif city.

#BREAKING #MetroTrains come to a standstill as a computer failure shuts down network – Southern Cross Station platforms are packed. pic.twitter.com/5R5KSGIfSH — Luke Atkinson (@LukeAtkinson09) July 13, 2017

3.7 Uber surge in Melbourne. Only time drivers will make money this year. #metrotrains pic.twitter.com/6fQC6xYQXs — Brad Arnoldt (@bradarnoldt) July 13, 2017

Melbourne is a fucken nightmare right now because of #metrotrains pic.twitter.com/SkjgUZ3Qhb — ashleigh allyce (@ashleighallyce) July 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/beezzh/status/885399186656550912