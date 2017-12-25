Merry Christmas!! Did Santa deliver the technology you wanted?

Its the 25th of December and that means Christmas Day has arrived. The time of the year where we get together with family, enjoy a turkey and a few cold ones. I want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all techAU readers, viewers, followers and fans, you’ve been amazing yet again this year and thanks to all the companies that have lent me your products to review. All of this combines to make techAU what it is, an amazing community of people who love technology, whatever industry it touches and it certainly brings a lot of joy to my life, to be able to deliver the latest news in an Aussie way to an increasingly global audience across the the world.

I hope Santa was kind to you and I hope you found your favourite new piece of technology under the tree this morning.

Personally my wife and I are hosting our families this year and that means the difficult task of entertaining. Thankfully we’ve got technology to help us out. There’s a Christmas Spotify playlist streaming to the SONOS in the living room, while a Nintendo Switch and a bunch of games and controllers await the nieces and nephew in the rumpus.

Hope you have a great day, Merry Christmas to all !! Let us know what geeky presents you received in the comments.