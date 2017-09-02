Microsoft will use Samsung QLED TVs to promote the Xbox One X for the best 4K HDR gaming experience

Samsung are have announced an exclusive U.S. marketing and retail partnership with Xbox which will use Samsung’s premium lineup of QLED TVs as the official 4K to demonstrate the visual quality possible on the upcoming Xbox One X. Being the first console capable of deliver 4K HDR gaming, the top of the line Samsung QLED TVs will be a pretty awesome way to demonstrate what’s possible. Of course if you’re sitting home in front of an older TV, you may consider an Xbox One X and then also be on the hook for a TV upgrade, making it a fairly pricey endevour.

This partnership is smart, it helps both companies, it helps Microsoft sell more Xbox One X’s and helps Samsung showcase their TVs, likely to help also drive sales. While this is a US-based effort, expect plenty of screenshots and marketing material to flow around online, so like the image above, expect to see the Xbox One X pictured with a Samsung TV.

Vice President of Marketing for Samsung Electronics America, Eddie Combs said,

The arrival of true 4K UHD gameplay on Xbox One X this Fall gives gamers the perfect reason to upgrade their television. If gamers are looking for a TV that delivers premium 4K HDR picture quality with industry leading design and smart functionality, then the QLED TV and Xbox One X are an unbeatable 4K gaming combination.

Corporate Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Xbox, Mike Nichols said,

Xbox One X will bring true 4K gaming to console players for the first time with 40 percent more power than any other console. Samsung’s QLED 4K TV is our favorite way to play Xbox One X, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Samsung in the U.S. to deliver immersive 4K gaming experiences to our fans.

Personally I just hung a Samsung Q7F 65″ TV on the wall of my living room and I have an Xbox One X on pre-order, so I’m keen to get hands on with this combination, which is now being promoted by both companies as the premium experience. Of course the Xbox One X will work without any TV, but the best experience will be achieved by a TV that features a high refresh rate, HDR and great image processor. If you’re not familiar with QLED, the Quantum dot technology enables the TV to deliver accurate color and achieve 100 percent color volume and rich, deep black levels and bold contrast that displays detail (like in shadows) often lost in lower quality displays.

For gamers, the Samsung QLED TVs feature an exceptionally low input lag of less than 20 milliseconds to provide a seamless experience on even the most demanding multiplayer games. Meanwhile, a lifetime guarantee against burn-in means that gamers will never have to worry about potential display damage that could distract them from the next mission.

Samsung’s Smart Hub has been expanded to offer an even more intuitive and unified experience, directly via the QLED TV. By simply connecting Xbox One X, the TV automatically recognizes the console and sets up the Samsung One Remote – which now supports more devices and offers voice control capabilities across more Smart TV features. Just by saying “Game Mode” into the One Remote, users will have immediately optimized their audio and video settings for gaming.