Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross SUV features Android Auto and Apple Car Play, goes on sale Dec 22nd

Mitsubishi has a new SUV, the all-new Eclipse Cross, which joins the current lineup of the ASX compact SUV and the Outlander and Outlander PHEV mid-size SUVs. The Eclipse Cross slots in the lineup as a mid-size SUV that features a sporty and commanding exterior design, while leveraging technology to deliver an engaging driving experience while ticking the necessary safety boxes for families.

All versions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be powered by an all-new 1.5L direct injection turbocharged petrol engine developing 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque. Those performance numbers mean its built for economy (7.3-7.7L/100km), not for speed, so if you’re looking for and SUV to grab some groceries or run the kids to soccer practice, this is probably an option you should consider.

The new Eclipse Cross features a new automatic transmission with Sport mode, manual override and paddle shifters. The new transmission benefits from the latest step logic technology to combine the packaging and running cost benefits of a CVT with the smoothness and responsiveness of a traditional automatic. The Eclipse Cross will be available with 2 or 4-wheel drive options, the latter incorporating the latest generation of Mitsubishi’s Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) system that offers a choice of three advanced drive modes – Auto, Snow and Gravel.

The cockpit-style driving environment in the Eclipse Cross reinforces its focus on driving pleasure and the spaciousness of the cabin is further enhanced by slide-and-recline adjustment for the 60:40 split rear seat on all models. To optimise loading capability, passenger comfort and to facilitate loads of various sizes and shapes, the rear seat back has eight different recline settings and the base has up to 200mm of travel.

The Eclipse Cross protects its occupants, other drivers and pedestrians with a comprehensive array of active and passive safety features and systems which have ensured the vehicle attained a 5 star safety rating in Euro NCAP testing.

Mitsubishi Australia’s CEO, John Signoriello said,

“Mitsubishi has a long history in developing innovative and exciting new models and the Eclipse Cross will build on our reputation as a leader in the SUV segment. We are excited to be able to announce the details of the forthcoming Eclipse Cross and we are looking forward to a strong 2018, as our expanded SUV range hits the road.”

Exterior

Styling of the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which was inspired by and evolved from the Mitsubishi XR PHEV II Concept car, incorporates its dynamic contours and wedge-shaped beltline, resulting in a dynamic SUV coupé-like shape with a tapered roofline, short overhangs and muscular front and rear fenders. The deeply sculptured upper and lower side character lines are also carried over from the XR PHEV II Concept.

Mitsubishi’s brand identity is strong, integrating the Dynamic Shield grille, with fog lamps and indicators set lower within striking bumper recesses, while the LED headlights and daytime running lights are located in the main headlamp assembly. The detailing, such as the mesh upper grille, subtly contributes to the sporty visual character of the car.

The rear end is distinguished by its double rear screens divided by a full width light bar, which incorporates LED brake lights. The roof lip spoiler and ‘venturi’ style lower bumper profile communicates the dynamic and characteristic rear design elements.

In addition to its more stylish design, the Eclipse Cross also represents a significant enhancement of the perceived quality of Mitsubishi Motors products, with materials, textures, colours and trim more consistent with the concept of fine Japanese craftsmanship and arranged such that they contrast and complement each other perfectly.

Interior

The Eclipse Cross features a new dashboard architecture that uses a horizontal axis design. The logical layout also works to visually widen the interior, while the tall centre console helps create a cockpit-like environment to further enhance the dynamic driving experience.

The Eclipse Cross is finished with high-quality trims to create a stylish and crafted feel throughout the cabin. Carbon and piano black accents are used for the instrument panel, steering wheel, centre console and door panels, while high finish silver trim frames the lower dash, centre console, front door armrests and air vents. Mitsubishi’s latest model also benefits from all-new front seats featuring body-hugging side bolsters, optimised foam density and thicker cushioning.

Within its compact dimensions (2,670 mm wheelbase, 1,805 mm overall width and overall length of 4,405 mm), the Eclipse Cross offers an airy and spacious interior. Luggage space is optimised with a 60:40 split rear seat, with slide-and-recline adjustments, which provides rear occupants with plenty of legroom (200 mm sliding range) while also allowing occupants to adopt their favourite seatback position (16-32° via eight reclining steps).

Adding to the overall roominess, the clever twin bubble roof design ensures plenty of headroom, a benefit which isn’t compromised if the car is equipped with the panoramic glass roof. Other features that aid practicality and comfort are wide opening rear doors (75°), multiple storage areas including a large double-compartment glovebox, centre console with sunglass tray, underfloor cargo box and new ‘Sync’ function for the air conditioning to synchronise the left and right temperature.

Audio

Mitsubishi’s Smartphone link Display Audio (SDA) enables compatible smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play systems. Users can connect to selected apps, including navigation, stored on their smartphone through the system’s 7-inch colour touch screen or via voice control. The system also allows users to make calls or send SMS messages hands free. SDA is a standard feature on all Eclipse Cross models.

The SDA system is combined with a new Touchpad Controller, which allows for a more intuitive operation of the infotainment system. Placing the Touchpad Controller in the centre console allows the driver to operate the SDA system easily and without having to shift seating position. (Note: The Touchpad Controller is not compatible with Android Auto) Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB+) is standard on all variants of Eclipse Cross, along with traditional AM/FM tuner.

Safety

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features comprehensive passive safety architecture based on Mitsubishi’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) impact safety body and seven SRS airbag arrangement. This includes airbags fitted in the front driver and passenger, side curtain and driver’s knee positions. Pedestrian protection measures have been developed through energy absorbing structures under the bonnet panel, cowl top, front bumper bar and headlamps.

Eclipse Cross has a range of advanced active safety technologies which are fitted as standard across the range. By utilising multiple sensors to monitor the perimeter of the vehicle, Eclipse Cross can predict situations that may lead to an accident by assisting the driver in collision avoidance. As a result, the all-new Eclipse Cross has been awarded a Euro NCAP five-star safety rating.

Standard active safety technology

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)

This system uses a combination of sensors to determine distance and relative speed of vehicles or pedestrians ahead. A camera and a short range laser are located in the upper windscreen and a millimetre wave radar is mounted behind the front bumper bar. If a risk of collision is detected a visual and audible warning is provided, or, escalating to autonomous braking (from 5km/h) if a high risk of collision has been determined. Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

If the LDW system senses that the vehicle is moving out of its current lane at speeds above 65km/h and without the indicators active, a tone will sound and a dash light alerts the driver. Automatic High Beam (AHB)

AHB monitors a combination of the forward lighting of oncoming vehicles, street lighting, ambient light levels and automatically switches between high and low beam accordingly. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Using the same radar as the FCM system, ACC controls the set distance to the vehicle ahead, Eclipse Cross will automatically slow or accelerate to maintain this distance. ACC has four preset distance options and will operate from low speed up to high speed cruising. The wide angle radar adds further functions: Hill Start Assist (HSA)

All models feature HSA, which prevents the vehicle from moving backward if it senses a gradient.

The system will maintain brake force after the driver’s foot is removed from the brake pedal. It will disengage automatically when the driver applies the accelerator pedal.

Additionally, the Exceed models are equipped with the following advanced safety technologies:

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Using two radio wave radars mounted in the rear bumper, the BSW system warns the driver of vehicles approaching from the rear and side, including the blind spot area, and assists during lane changes and reversing manoeuvres. The system operates within a range of 70m behind, 3m either side of the vehicle and a speed of 10km/h (18km/h for RCTA). Door mirror symbols illuminate and an audible sounds alert the driver of vehicles detected in the blind spot area (activated when the indicator is in use) or when reversing from a parking spot. Ultrasonic misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS)

UMS reduces the chance and severity of hitting obstacles when the driver mistakenly presses the accelerator when stationary or at speeds of up to 10km/h. The system uses ultrasonic sensors to detect obstructions in front of or behind the vehicle and will regulate engine power while emitting an audible warning.

UMS reduces the chance and severity of hitting obstacles when the driver mistakenly presses the accelerator when stationary or at speeds of up to 10km/h. The system uses ultrasonic sensors to detect obstructions in front of or behind the vehicle and will regulate engine power while emitting an audible warning. Around View Monitor (AVM)

AVM employs four cameras at the front, rear and in the side door mirrors to display a bird’s eye view of the perimeter of the vehicle, which is displayed in the Eclipse Cross’ 7-inch colour touch screen. A guideline overlay is also displayed, which responds in real time to steering inputs to further assists the driver when reversing.

Furthermore, ultrasonic sensors, four positioned at the front and four at the rear. An alert tone will sound and display graphic will flash when objects are detected close to the vehicle (up to 15km/h).

Engine

A significant contributor to the dynamic characteristics of the Eclipse Cross is its all-new, four cylinder, 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine.

This compact and light weight, all-aluminium unit features ‘MIVEC’ variable valve timing, a compact turbocharger with electric waste gate actuator, direct injection plus multi-point injection and advanced specification such details as sodium-filled valves. Further weight reduction measures include integrated cylinder head and exhaust manifold design and a resin intake manifold (20% lighter than an equivalent aluminium component while offering more than a 50% maximum reduction of air temperature).

High engine torque is produced early in the rev range, this high torque is then maintained all the way through to 4,500 rpm. Generating 110kW of power at 5,500rpm and 250Nm peak torque at 1,800rpm, the Eclipse Cross delivers an engaging drive with almost instanteous throttle response and smooth acceleration thanks to its wide spread of torque.

Transmission

The Eclipse Cross direct injection turbo petrol engine will be solely available with a new CVT automatic transmission which incorporates a new Sport Mode manual override and ‘Step Up Shift’ control system. The wide gear ratio and rapid torque build-up from the new engine delivers strong launch feel and continuous acceleration response across the rev range. Operated via the gear lever or steering wheel paddle shifters, the Sport Mode provides close-ratio gearing that brings out the maximum potential of the engine.

Fuel Economy and Emissions

Eclipse Cross’ combination of advanced design, all-new aluminium engine, light weight body structure and new CVT automatic transmission help it return very impressive fuel economy and emissions figures.

LS 2WD – 7.3L/100km

Exceed 2WD 7.3L/100km

Exceed AWD 7.7L/100km

*Combined cycle, ADR 81/02

Driving Dynamics

Mitsubishi engineers aimed to match the SUV ‘coupé’ form with driving dynamics that fulfil the brand’s sporting heritage. As a base for optimum handling, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features a highly rigid yet lightweight body, 55 per cent of which is made from high tensile strength steel. Incorporating a three-point front strut brace, reinforcements to the cowl top, spring housing, rear roof and upper corner rails, these combine to give more direct steering feel and improve straight line stability at higher speeds.

Contributing to the driving dynamics is the electric power steering system which features a low-noise motor and a high gear ratio for direct and precise steering. The braking system has also been developed with performance in mind, the all-round disc set-up includes 17-inch vented discs up front.

Suspension

The MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link set-up at the rear have been developed for handling precision, cornering performance and ride comfort. The dampers are fine-tuned with fast-response check valves to improve damping performance. Front struts comprise tuned rebound springs which effectively contribute to cornering stability and reduced body roll. The use of thinner front strut spring isolators with an angled top plate for spring linearity during compression improves steering response and straight line stability.

The rear multi-link set-up of the Eclipse Cross has been given greater rigidity against lateral forces, again contributing to more accurate cornering, direct steering feel and enhanced vehicle stability. Refinement is also enhanced though a noise-damping design, which reduces road transmitting to the body.

Head-Up Display (HUD)

The Eclipse Cross Exceed features a Head-Up Display (HUD) which displays the following vehicle information from a projected image above the instrument panel:

Vehicle speed

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Cruise Control

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)

Adjustable Speed Limiter

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Turn-by-turn guidance

Shift indicator for Sport Mode

Seat belt reminder

Door ajar indicator

The virtual full colour crystal display is calibrated to minimise the distance between its focal point and the driver’s field of view, reducing unnecessary eye movement and allowing the driver to read the information more quickly and safely. The fold-out HUD unit is ergonomically located on top of the instrument panel and opens and closes automatically or manually. The display angle can be adjusted for individual driving positions, while brightness can also be adjusted to match the surrounding light level, both automatically and manually.

Pricing and Availability

The new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is priced affordably, starting at just A$30,500 for the LS and ranges up to A$38,500 for the top, Exceed model. The car goes on sale on Friday 22nd December 2017 and will be available at dealers nationally from that date.

Eclipse Cross will be competitively priced from $30,500 recommended retail for the LS 2WD model – very well equipped with direct injection turbocharged engine, 8-speed CVT automatic transmission, 18” alloy wheels, Smart key, 7” SDA, 7 airbags, FCM, AHB, LDW, ASTC, HSA.

The high specification Exceed adds dual-zone air-conditioning, leather interior, power and heated front seats, LED headlamps with auto levelling, double panoramic sunroof, HUD, BSW, RCTA, AVM, UMS. 2WD Exceed is priced at $36,000 recommended retail.

At $38,500 Mitsubishi’s flagship Eclipse Cross AWD Exceed comes standard with the same luxury appointments and comprehensive safety package as featured on the 2WD Exceed with the addition of Mitsubishi’s Super All Wheel Control four-wheel drive system.

For the full details, check out the spec sheet here.