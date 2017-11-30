More than 60 Navya shuttles are driving themselves around the world

French autonomouos company Navya have revealed they now have more than 60 Autonomous Shuttles driving themselves around the world.

In the video, we see the 15-seat, Lidar-assisted shuttles from across the globe delivering passengers to their destinations, all without the aid of a driver.

The pre-programmed, multi-stop routes are located in locations like Paris, Michigan, Las Vegas, Switzerland, Austria, and of course Australia. Australia accounts for at least half a dozen of these all-electric shuttles, the first of which arrived in Perth, a trial that was success enough to see NSW and VIC also jump on-board.

https://twitter.com/NAVYA_Group/status/935576192006152193

 

