Multimedia Technology added to Drobo 5D3 distributors in Australia

Multimedia Technology has just been added to the places where you can buy a Drobo in Australia. Drobos are the small desktop case that lets you throw drives of any size to create a large, fast storage array, perfect for connecting to a laptop or desktop to expand the storage available. If you’re someone who creates a lot of content, or works with others on AV projects, you’ll appreciate the need for large volumes of storage.

Drobo latest drive bay is the 5D3 which features the super fast Thunderbolt 3. The new 5D3 has up to a 2X performance boost over the award-winning and best-selling, Drobo 5D.

With locations in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, as well as an online store, Multimedia Technology offers a pretty extensive range of NAS solutions and the latest has that sexy new USB 3.0 Type-C interface.

Mark Eichler, purchasing manager at Multimedia Technology said,

“The Drobo range underpins MMT’s commitment to deliver high performance, in demand storage solutions for SMB and professionals users. Our product portfolio includes complimentary products from Samsung NVME high performance SSD’s and professional workstation graphics cards from NVidia and AMD which enable us to deliver complete and varying solutions to our resellers.”

Drobo 5D3 features:

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port

Up to 5 3.5″ high-capacity HDD

BeyondRAID Technology for storage simplicity and easy expansion

Upgraded processor for increased speed and throughput

Support for two 4K monitors or one 5K monitor

mSATA Accelerator Bay for performance boost

Two-year warranty

Drobo CEO, Mihir Shah said,

“The 5D3 is a direct result of working with our creative customers to make their workflows more efficient and productive. We pride ourselves in setting the standard for storage simplicity with automated, easy to use, and reliable data protection.”

Lightning Fast For Creative Workflows

Today’s creative professionals and small businesses need superior performance and high capacity storage for fast media creation and editing, as well as a central backup location. The 5D3 is a direct response to this need, using Drobo’s award-winning BeyondRAID technology and the latest Thunderbolt 3 interface. The enhanced speed and power of the latest Thunderbolt connectivity, allows for more pixels and clarity on 4K/5K displays for editing ability. Drobo 5D3 users also can daisy chain up to six Thunderbolt devices, and have enough power to charge a laptop.

Designed With the Customer in Mind

Drobo products are designed to be simple, safe, and smart. This philosophy places the customer first by providing an easy to use and manageable solution. The 5D3 is no exception. The elegantly designed metal array, features carrier-less drive bays, a magnetic faceplate, and intuitive LED display for intelligent management. For even more power, the mSATA Accelerator Bay increases performance by over 30% for frequently accessed data.

Drobo CTO, Rod Harrison said,

“We understand that creative professionals and consumers have storage needs that change over time. Drobos are the only direct-attached storage arrays on the market with unlimited expandability. Users have the ability to choose the drives that fit their capacity, brand and price preferences.”

Price and availability

The Drobo 5D3 is available now of A$1,099, around $100 cheaper than Scorptech, through mmt.com.au