Nest’s Australian product range and pricing revealed

US-based connected devices company, Nest is coming to Australia and we can now reveal their Australian product range and pricing.

Nest Labs, Inc are controversially not bringing their most famous product the thermostat, to Australia. Instead, they’re offering the award-winning safety and security products and services to Australia. Its certainly a strange decision and something we hope they reconsider.

The Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm will be available exclusively through iSelect which does seem like a pretty strange decision. Aussies are very comfortable with purchasing products online and having them shipped to their doors and those that aren’t, would likely expect to find the products at JB HiFi or Bunnings.

The director of Product Marketing at Nest. Maxime Veron said,

Nest is focused on creating a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. To date, Nest’s hardware, software and services have been available for purchase in just twelve markets, yet they’re used by millions of people in more than 190 countries. Today we’re excited to be entering our first market in Asia Pacific region through our partnership with iSelect.

Nest will initially launch with their security and safety product range, including:

Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm

This will cost you A$189.00, and is a smart, connected smoke detector that looks for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires and carbon monoxide to keep your family safe. It also tells you where the danger is with a vocal alert. If you’re away from home at the time of the first, it can send an alert to your mobile so you can call the fire brigade.

Nest understand life happens, so if you burn the toast, no problem its easy to hush the alarm from your phone when you know its a false alarm.

Nest Cam Indoor

For A$319 you can remotely monitor your house and ensure your valuables are protected. If you’re a pet owner, then you can have confidence they’re not tearing up the sofa by keeping an eye on them, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That feature is available thanks to night vision that illuminates what otherwise would be a dark environment at night.

Just plug in the Nest Cam Indoor to power, connect it to your WiFi and you can receive motion alerts on your phone. With the Nest app, you can control and watch live in 1080p HD from anywhere 24/7.

Nest Cam Outdoor

Monitoring your house indoors is one thing, but its better to stop the threat before they ever get in. For A$319.00 you get to keep an eye on things. With more an more of us getting deliveries from our online purchases, you can keep an eye on them through the outdoor camera.

Understanding the environment it’ll be placed in, Nest made it waterproof and is constantly connected to power so batteries are never flat, ensuring you always capture the action. Thanks to its magnetic base, its going to be relatively easy to find a suitable mounting place (like the underside of the gutter), so you can monitor your house any day of the week, from anywhere in the world.

Being connected, you’ll get a mobile alert when there’s activity and thanks to the built-in speaker, you can talk (or yell) to get someone’s attention or scare them off.

Nest Aware

This is a service that costs A$14.00 and allows your Nest Cam to access advanced cloud algorithms. making your camera smarter and more like a fully fledged security system with alerts and video history. Nest Aware analyses the footage captured by the camera and can differentiate between a person a pet and can even recognize the sound of a person talking or a dog barking. This price allows you to store up to 30 days of continuous video in the cloud.

Partners and Availability

Nest’s range of safety and security products will be available from iSelect, Australia’s Life Admin Store both as standalone purchases and part of exclusive​ deals with iSelect energy & telco partners such as Optus, Sumo and Mate Communicate. Further iSelect offers across home loans, home & contents and health insurance will be available exclusively to Nest customers over the coming months.

Managing Director & CEO of iSelect, Scott Wilson said,