Night race, no problem, Epson and Mercedes make glow-in-the-dark stop at Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix

This weekend Formula 1 is back with the iconic night-race around Singapore. Mercedes partner Epson have done something special to get you all excited with the world’s first glow-in-the-dark pit stop.

Epson began by transforming the Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas car into a glow-in-the-dark masterpiece. To do this, they used the 2016 World Championship livery, printed luminous material on their Epson SureColor SC-S Series printer, then wrapped the car with a special one-off glow-in-the-dark version of the car’s iconic branding.

A quick flick of the lights and darkness bathed the Mercedes pit bay. The crew then got to work (complete with glowing overalls and equipment) on exchanging all 4 tyres in just a few seconds as they completed the world’s first glow-in-the-dark pit stop. While we all probably had glow in the dark stars on the ceiling of our bedroom growing up, this is the very, very grown up version and there is something quite special about seeing items, especially something as unique as an F1 car, glow in the dark.

To make the effect even more dramatic, Epson’s pointed the world’s first and brightest 3LCD laser projector (EB-L25000U) at the stop, delivering 25,000 lumens to let the cameras capture the stop while also picking up the illuminated, glow in the dark elements.

The concept was designed to encourage Formula 1 fans to look at pit stops in an entirely new light, while demonstrating the global technology leadership of both Epson and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in a compelling manner.

Unfortunately they haven’t released footage of the stop yet, but expect to see that sometime this weekend. on Epson and Mercedes-AMG Petronas channels over the Singapore GP race weekend (15-17 September 2017). This is a celebration of Singapore being such a unique race on the calendar, with the track being illuminated by 1600 lights. the famous city circuit four times brighter than most football stadiums.

Ian Cameron, general manager of brand and communications at Epson said,

“Our partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has always focused on working together in the joint pursuit of innovation and performance in our respective industries. The glow-in-the-dark pit stop is both pioneering and exciting. It perfectly demonstrates how adaptable and practical our products are in the most unusual and striking of environments. We are delighted with the results.”

Victoria Vowles, Marketing Operations Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, said,

“It is always a pleasure to work with Epson to create these innovative and forward-thinking concepts. Epson’s use of advanced technology to deliver performance is perfectly aligned to what we strive to achieve in Formula 1. Pit stops are a well established feature of the Formula 1 experience, so being able to work with Epson and their pioneering products to bring a fresh perspective to this process has been highly exciting.”