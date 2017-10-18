Nissan uses Gold Coast 600 Supercars event to promote genuine parts

This weekend, the Supercars head to the sunny Gold Coast for the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 Supercars event. Michael Caruso’s #23 NISMO Nissan Altima Supercar will rock a new ‘Beware of Strangers’ livery which promotes Nissan Australia’s campaign to get consumers using genuine parts on their vehicles.

Nissan developed the ‘Beware of Strangers’ initiative to educate the public about using genuine parts when maintaining and repairing their vehicle, ensuring the vehicle performs as intended by the manufacturer. The livery on Caruso’s Nissan will be supported with advertising across Channel 10 and Fox Sports – the broadcasters of Supercars – and on popular motorsport websites like Supercars.com.au and speedcafe.com.

Director of after sales at Nissan Australia, Peter Gillam said,

“To ensure your safety and the ongoing quality of your vehicle, genuine parts are developed and rigorously tested to meet high quality and performance standards. Non-genuine parts can’t necessarily promise this. A genuine part is made during the production of the vehicle, or sourced by the vehicle maker, to meet the same high level of specification of parts fitted at the time the vehicle has been manufactured. It doesn’t matter what type of vehicle you drive, to ensure you get the reliability and safety that you expect, only fit genuine parts that come approved and recommended from your vehicle manufacturer.”

Nissan Motorsport driver Michael Caruso spoke of the importance of genuine parts.

“Nissan is committed to producing genuine parts and accessories that are designed and developed specifically for Nissan vehicles. It can be hard to tell the difference between non genuine parts from the real thing, so I hope this campaign – and the livery of my car this weekend – helps educate the public about the importance of genuine parts.”

Public attention for the topic of genuine parts was given a boost by the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) with its ‘Genuine is Best’ program. This campaign provides consumers with important information about keeping their vehicles safe through the use of genuine parts in scheduled servicing as well as collision repairs and general repairs.

To help consumers, the FCAI developed the genuineisbest.com.au website, which has been designed to ensure consumers know what genuine parts are, how to get them and importance of good quality repairs.

More information at http://www.nissan.com.au/Owners/Owner-Information/Genuine-Parts