Not content with ULED and QLED, Hisense adds OLED to TV lineup

Hisense have just had their press conference at the CES 2018 and announced its first OLED TV. This joins the company’s popular ULED 4K range. Last year the company added QLED panels to their premium end of the range, but in 2018, that’s now OLED.

Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia, Andre Iannuzzi said,

“In 2017, we experienced the strongest demand ever in the Australian market for our premium ULED 4K products. We’re thrilled to complement our already successful ULED range by providing Australian customers with even greater choice in the Hisense premium range – the Hisense OLED TV. Hisense aims to provide our customers with the latest technologies and the introduction of OLED in our TV lineup is yet another example of how we are responding to consumer demand by offering a choice of both leading technologies.”



Expanded ULED premium range

Of course the company understands that they need offerings across a range of price points and also have new 4K ULED TVs featuring 1000 zone local dimming on select models, and expanding technologies such as Smooth Motion. Hisense says 200SMR will virtually eliminate motion blur, image shimmering and unwanted pixilation.

While colour brings vibrancy, depth of black contrasting makes for total viewing immersion. Hisense’s 1000 zone local dimming technology sees the LCD panels divided into 1000 different zones, which can be dimmed and brightened independently of one another. This allows for improved contrast range, as well as greater detail in shadows.

The ULED 4K TV range will feature the latest Quantum Dot and Ultra HD Premium technologies. Quantum Dot is inserted between backlight and LCD to improve the colour gamut, with the expanded colour palette allowing for more detailed imagery. ULED features HDR, Wide Colour Gamut, Ultra Smooth Motion Rate and Ultra 4K resolution, while the Hisense’s flagship Series 9 ULED 4K TV range has an Ultra HD Premium certification, conforming to the highest industry standard and creating a more immersive experience.

Better Smarts

On the software side, Hisense announced an evolution of its Hisense Smart TV platform for its 2018 models, VIDAA U 2.5, an intuitive interface that allows for both a personal and fast viewing experience. VIDAA U 2.5 boasts improved boot times and channel switching response, as well as a new mobile application, available on both Android and iOS devices, that acts as a virtual on-screen remote to allow customisation of favourite Apps, channels and inputs.

Iannuzzi added,

“Our customer feedback to our ULED range has been overwhelmingly positive and we are always looking for opportunities to evolve our technology to ensure it remains at the forefront of the television industry. The enhancements Hisense has made to its 2018 ULED 4K range continues to provide Australians with feature-packed, high quality products,”

Pricing and Availability

Availability, pricing and specifications for Australia are yet to be confirmed. Local information will be available in the first half of 2018.