Notaa is a new IoT installer for your home or business

Notaa has just launched in Australia and New Zealand. The company has partnered with IoT providers like Elgato, Nanoleaf, Friday Labs, Philips Hue and D-Link to make home installations of connected devices easy for consumers in their homes as well as businesses.
Notaa is Australia’s first Apple HomeKit installer which means if you live in Apple’s ecosystem, you’re iPhones and iPads will become the control surface for a connected home. The range of products available at launch is fairly extensive, including motion sensors, lighting products, smart door locks and even a security camera. Expect the list of supported products to grow quickly over time. and even
Customers can book appointments on the Notaa website. The technicians will not only install the equipment, but also train you in how to use the home automation to achieve the functionality your after.
For those familiar and comfortable with IoT, Notaa will also sell you products through their Shopify storefront at notaa.co
If you need more convincing, Notaa also has Australia’s first HomeKit OpenHouse located in Sydney. You can book appointments and see all our products in person working in a living environment.
If you use this link to get to Notta you’ll get the VIP discount of 15% off Elgato Eve, Nanoleaf, D-Link and 10% off Philips Hue and Friday Lock.