NRMA spending $10 million on 40 EV chargers, free for members

The NRMA, known best for their roadside service and insurance, has announced it will built 40 charging stations for electric vehicles across New South Wales. The network of chargers will help Australia’s adoption of electric vehicles, which has been relatively slow for a country that prides itself on early adoption of new technology.

The fast-charging stations would allow a typical electric car with a range of 500 kilometres to fully charge within 30 minutes. This will be the biggest recharging network after Tesla’s which extends down the entire east coast of Australia and wraps right through to South Australia. With a lack of Government investment, it looks like Australia will end up with a piece meal network created by private companies.

NRMA Chairman, Kyle Loades says their research shows infrastructure is a key reason why customers aren’t purchasing EV, so they’re solving that. The location of their chargers will cover around 95% of the road trips done by its members.

ABC are reporting the first of the fast-charging stations will be rolled out across Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the ACT, the Illawarra, the Mid North Coast and Newcastle. The company says charging will be free for members, wouldn’t mind better the cost of a membership rises to accommodate for this investment. There’s currently no detail on what it would cost for non-members to recharge at the fast-charging stations.

Big announcement at HQ today as NRMA announces it will establish Australia #EV fast charging network free for Members. More to follow… pic.twitter.com/w4i3CP7M51 — The NRMA (@NRMA) October 20, 2017