NT students first to access nbn Sky Muster satellite service multicast technology

Time for a good news story about the NBN. Rural students in the Northern Territory are the first to access nbn Sky Muster satellite service multicast technology.

For students trying to learn, access to the internet is essential to their education and ultimately will be a key determinant in how they are able to keep pace with fellow students in the city. Remote NT schools are set to benefit from improved learning experiences following the launch of a new trial on the nbn network.

The nbn Sky Muster satellite service will now use ‘multicast’ technology to enable students to share large files and participate in high-resolution virtual classrooms from home without interfering with their standard broadband connection. Think of this as adding another lane to the same highway, its still 1 highway, but now has more capacity.

The technology will be trialled over the next few months in 15 locations across the Northern Territory including the School of The Air in Alice Springs, Katherine and Ludmilla.

NBN Co will work with the schools to test different learning scenarios and ensure the technology can be optimised ahead of the national product launch, which is scheduled for mid-2018.

nbn Local General Manager said,

“The Sky Muster satellite service multicast trial is part of NBN Co’s ongoing commitment to increase the opportunities which access to fast broadband can provide to rural and remote parts of Australia. This new technology represents a significant step change and should enhance the streaming experience of live classrooms and file transfers between teachers and students. In the next few months, we will work closely with the Northern Territory Department of Education on the ways the technology can help to close the education gap between rural students and their urban counterparts. We will also get insights and technical feedback from teachers and students on the trial to help ensure we are refining the service. “This trial represents an exciting time for rural school students and we look forward to being able to make the technology available across the country in mid-2018.”

Federal President of the Isolated Children’s Parents Association, Wendy Hicks said,