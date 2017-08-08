Nvidia gave away 15x Tesla V100s last night in Sydney to AI researchers

Last month in Honolulu, NVIDIA shocked top AI researchers, giving them the world’s first NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU accelerators. Last night, that love fest continued in Sydney, with NVIDIA handing out an additional 15 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs to not lucky, just bloody talented AI researchers.

The Tesla V100 is the world’s most advanced data center GPU ever built to accelerate AI, High Performance Computing and graphics. To put that in perspective, the Tesla V100 offers the performance of 100 CPUs in a single GPU, these researchers, data scientists and engineers to tackle challenges that were once impossible. With 640 Tensor Cores, Tesla V100 is the world’s first GPU to break the 100 teraflops (TFLOPS) barrier of deep learning performance.

The University of Washington’s, Pedro Domingos said,

“We are going to melt this with our algorithms, then we are going to melt the world”

Recipients of the V100s at last night’s meetup included representatives from Carnegie Mellon University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), IDSIA – the Swiss AI Lab, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MPI Tübingen, the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, National Taiwan University, Oxford University, Peking University, Stanford University, Tsinghua University, the University of California Berkeley, the University of Tokyo, the University of Toronto and the University of Washington.

Congrats champions, make sure you use all that power for good.