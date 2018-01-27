Oculus Research make a compelling case to go work for them

If you’re looking for a new career challenge, then Oculus is hiring. To help develop the next generation of virtual reality, Oculus Research is well funded (by Facebook) and in a video released today, they explain the opportunity to make an impact on the world.

While the actual projects that engineers are currently developing are obfuscated in the video, the employees speak to the missing of Oculus Research, how the people who work there, embrace the hardest challenges in the world and for our smartest minds, that’s an awesome pitch. Much like JFK’s emotive speech on going to the moon, setting big lofty challenges is often how the world takes big steps forward and humanity benefits considerably from those achievements.

It is clear from the video that much of what is attempted in optics, hardware design, and software engineering is unlikely to work. To have an environment where failure is encouraged is a great thing, it makes the successes sweeter and when combining the right jigsaw of talent, those successes are likely to happen more regularly.

We know Virtual Reality is on a trajectory to increase resolution, ditch the cables and be more portable and approachable. What we don’t know is how we get from entering virtual reality by putting on a headset, to a world like the Matrix where we can learn anything, anytime by having a digitally connected brain, ear drums and eyeballs to augment the real world with endless information to make our lives better.

If this sounds like a challenge you’re up for (I hope it is for many tech-forward Australians), then make sure you head over to https://www.oculus.com/careers/ and let them know you’re ready to stand up and be counted. I look forward to a future where our celebrities are those that hold the smartest minds, that work the hardest and we end this obsession with reporting those made famous for being famous, not derived by achievement.