OVO offers a massive 70GB 4G data-only sim for just $79.95

Most of us have secondary devices that you’d also love to have connected to a 4G network to keep you connected on the road. It may be that iPad for the kids in the back seat or a WiFi modem to get work done in a Hotel or coffee shop, whatever your need, you want a cheap and fast mobile sim with plenty of data. Most mobile carriers will be happy to offer you the service, but the price is often prohibitively expensive.

OVO is making a big entry into the data-only sim market with a massive 70GB of data for just $79.95. Data only works well given most of us have moved beyond SMS and calls in favour of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Skype, Viber and the like.

When it comes to coverage, OVO is powered by the Optus Mobile Network which covers 98.5% of the Australian population.

This relatively large amount of data may also be great for those struggling to get an adequate broadband service. This may be a great option for Australians who are also struggling to get fixed broadband because their local exchange is at capacity and NBN is yet to roll out in their area, but 4G is readily available.

OVO CEO Matt Jones said,

The way Australian’s consume and access their data is evolving rapidly. As 4G and 3G mobile coverage has become much more reliable across the country we get used to consuming data on-the-go. Paying for Internet that you can only access in one location is no longer the best option for many Australians. On our new 70GB Plan, OVO customers will be able to access their data when and where they want at a more competitive price without having to sign-up for hidden charges and conditions that lead to nasty surprises at the end of the month.

OVO’s 70GB Plan ensures there will be no bill shock. There are no automatic top ups or usage fees, the customer is 100% in control of whether they add more data.

While the US debate about Net Neutrality, Australia has already locked in their choice to accept zero rating on services across the board. OVO’s customer benefit is unmetered listening to metro and regional Triple M and Hit Network stations all over Australia, as well as access exclusive content on a range of sports including World Superbikes, Gymnastics and 400 Thunder Drag Racing. You do have to use OVO’s OVOplay app play.ovo.com.au.

If you’re interested, head over to OVO.com.au.