PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is now available on Xbox

The smash hit PC game of the year, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG for short, has made its way to Xbox for a console exclusive. Right now its in preview form, so I definitely need to put out the disclaimer that this game is in development, so things will definitely improve. For those of us who’ve played on PC, there’s naturally going to be an adjustment period to get comfortable with the controller in place of the more precise keyboard and mouse and as you’ll see in my first try (only managed #75), I suck right now.

In terms of visuals, the game on Xbox is only 5.2GB in size, compared to around 100GB for other modern titles, its tiny. I really hope there’s upgrades coming, because what is a fairly tidy looking piece of art on the PC, this Xbox One X Enhanced title, doesn’t look that great if I’m really honest. It’s supposed to be in 4K, in HDR, but colours look washed out and environment textures lack detail. While the game certainly needed to scale to be possible on the original Xbox One the ‘enhanced’ updates we’re now familiar with, needs to arrive for those with and Xbox One X to realise the latest console’s potential.

All things considered, PUBG on the Xbox is basically what you’d expect. All the fun of a 3rd person shooter, that delivers the reliability and consistency of the console. There’s definitely something to be said for being able to play the game n the largest screen in the house and casually grab the controller for a session during the ad breaks. Only problem is, you’re likely to get immersed in survival and forget about your TV show.

PUBG is a great, albeit frustrating game at times, but being on the Xbox means console-only houses will now get an opportunity to enjoy it.

