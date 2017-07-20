Pocketcasts now available on SONOS to beam podcasts around your home

SONOS supports a long list of audio services and Pocketcasts is the latest addition. If you’ve ever listened to podcasts, you’re probably already Pocketcast user or at least have heard of the app on Android and iOS. The Pocketcast on Sonos service is now in public beta and offers podcast fans the ability to stream their podcasts around their house.

To add Pocketcasts to your Sonos system, just open the app, dive into Settings and tap Add New Service. Pocketcasts with now be an option.

The integration is really well done with Pocketcasts fans being able to start streaming New Releases, In Progress and Starred podcasts. After partially listening to Security Now from TWiT on my phone, I was easily able to resume the podcast on the Sonos in the Living Room.

Of course one of Sonos’ best features is its ability to take audio streams and beam it all around your home by grouping Sonos speakers. This means your favourite podcasts can be playing throughout your house as you do the dishes, vacuum, washing etc, then pause and resume playback on your mobile (through the Pocketcasts app) as you leave the house to go for a run or drive to work.

This now makes Pocketcasts an end-to-end solution for streaming podcasts and don’t forget there’s also the web player if you ever need playback as you work away on your PC.

Love it, glad its here, great job by both Pocketcasts and Sonos for partnering up to deliver a great experience for fans of podcasts and wireless audio.