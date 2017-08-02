Pre-order Mixed Realty headsets from the Microsoft Store

Microsoft’s been selling their own premium Augmented Reality headset, the HoloLens for a while now, but comes the rise of the cheaper alternatives. The mixed-reality headsets that are being sold through the Microsoft Store are from 3rd parties, HP, Acer and HTC.

For the HoloLens, you’re looking at A$4,369.00, way out of the price range of an developer enthusiast. Now available for pre-order is the Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset Developer Edition for A$649.00 or HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset Developer Edition for A$599.00. Interestingly there’s also the VR headset from HTC, the Vive, available for a steep A$1,399.00. What’s not available is Facebook-owned Oculus Rift which is possibly due to short supply after their recent summer sale.

If you’re considering purchasing the Acer or HP, it’s important to understand how these new headsets come in at the much cheaper price point.

HP Mixed Reality Developer Edition

Two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440

2.89” diagonal display size (x2)

Front hinged display

Double padded headband and easy adjustment knob for all day comfort

95 degrees horizontal field of view

Display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native)

Built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack

Single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity

4.00m/0.60m removable cable

Inside-out tracking

Acer Mixed Reality Developer Edition

Two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440

2.89” diagonal display size (x2)

Front hinged display

95 degrees horizontal field of view

Display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native)

Built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack

Single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity

Inside-out tracking

4.00m cable

Those running the latest Windows Insider builds of Windows 10 will know there’s a mixed reality app to configure any supported devices to get you up and running quickly. With these developer editions, as the name suggests, they’re still targeted at developers, although there’s nothing stopping regular consumers from purchasing them.

Given the applications and games developers will build for these MR headsets will be published through the Windows Store, its not surprising Microsoft is now the portal for purchasing the hardware. Hopefully consumer editions aren’t far away.

More information at Microsoft Store.