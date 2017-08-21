Pre-order the Xbox One X now at JB Hi-Fi

The Xbox One X is now available for pre-order. The first retailer in Australia to go live is JB Hi-Fi. Its the most powerful console yet and at A$649.00 its certainly not cheap. For that price, you get the ability to play games in 4K and with HDR, making the most of that TV investment you’ve just made.

The Xbox One X will ship on November 7th and during the Xbox event ahead of Gamecom, they announced this, the Project Scorpio Edition. Its a fairly safe bet to say that stock will be limited, with pre-orders limited to 1 per customer, so if you want an Xbox One X on release date, its probably worth strongly considering a pre-order.

If you’re wondering what the differences are between a regular Xbox One X (not yet available) and the Project Scorpio Edition (now available for pre-order), then check out this announcement clip from Xbox that details the differences of this limited edition.

Major Nelson also did a white-gloved unboxing of the next console.

While EB Games will also add pre-ordering, at the time of writing, only JB Hi-Fi was live, so hence, they get my $$$.

You can pre-order now at jbhifi.com.au/

Update

The Xbox One X is also now available for pre-order from Microsoft and they have free delivery, so best to head there instead.