Pre-orders now live for Apple iPhone X

Apple have already shipped a couple of new phones this year with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, but now the one you actually want is available for pre-order. The Apple iPhone X is now available for you to pre-order from Apple.com.au.

The phone starts at the premium price A$1,579.00 for the 64GB version, or a massive A$1,829.00 which may be the highest priced phone ever in Australia, from a mainstream hardware manufacturer.

For the money, you get a 5.8″ Super Retina Display with HDR and True Tone. This screen runs the full length and width of the display, virtually removing the bezel. It does this by removing finger print unlock, instead replacing it with facial recognition to unlock your phone.

On the back, there’s 12MP dual cameras with the important inclusion of optical image stabilisation. Up front there’s a 7MP TrueDepth HD camera which makes up part of the mini-Kinect built into this phone.

While the retail release is scheduled for 8AM on November 3rd, right now availability online is list as 4-5 weeks, which means you will have it by Christmas, but be quick as that delivery window will likely blow out till post 2018.

The phone only comes in Silver or Space Grey right now, so hopefully you like either of those two options.

Buying outright

Of course our mobile carriers are also offering the iPhone X on plans and you can see those options at the links below.