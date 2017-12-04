Price wars: Amazon selling Nintendo Switch for $399 and free shipping

With Amazon now in Australia, people are busily scouring the site for bargains. One of the best right now is the Nintendo Switch which has been frustratingly expensive. Amazon are selling it for just A$399.. while retailers like EB Games and JB Hi-Fi sell it for A$469.00 a full $70 more expensive. Even at Target its A$449.. so if you’re in any doubt if Amazon are going to have great deals in Australia, they are.

The price is great when you compare just using the sticker price, but its when you consider, ordering online through somewhere like JB Hi-Fi will cost you another $8.99 on top of the asking price, for delivery. Through business efficiency and heavily leveraging robotics, Amazon have found their way to mastering the cost of delivery and that looks set to continue here in Australia. Remeber this is before they have any serious investment in their own end-to-end distribution chain, which means right now they’re still leveraging existing road networks to get products to your door.

The difference is, they can often do it for free.