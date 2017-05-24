Qualcomm is shipping 1 million chips every single day, for IoT devices

Make no mistake about it, we’re living in an uber-connected world. Qualcomm Technologies have announced they’re shipping a staggering 1 million chips per day for IoT devices. The announcement was made at its Internet of Things (IoT) industry analyst workshop in San Jose.

This momentum reflects Qualcomm Technologies’ aggressive strategy to deliver the technologies needed for the IoT, and to meet challenging customer requirements for interoperability, connectivity, compute and security. The Company uses its technical expertise to design platforms that help customers commercialise IoT products quickly and cost-effectively in areas including wearables, voice and music, connected cameras, robotics and drones, home control and automation, home entertainment and commercial and industrial IoT.

Senior VP of Product Management, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Raj Talluri said,

“We are focused on significantly expanding capabilities at the edge of the network by supporting everyday objects with the connectivity, compute and security technologies required to build a powerful Internet of Things, where devices are smart, convenient, work well together and incorporate advanced security features. While hundreds of brands have shipped over 1.5 billion IoT products using our solutions, we are just getting a glimpse of the benefits that the IoT can deliver, with analysts estimating that IoT applications could have a total economic impact of up to 11 trillion dollars a year by 2025. We have built strong capabilities on top of our leadership in mobile inventions, and we are innovating in exciting new areas such as deep learning, voice interface and LTE IoT that will power a new generation of IoT devices.”

Qualcomm’s wearable platforms have been adopted in more than 150 wearable designs, and over 80 percent of Android Wear smartwatches launched or announced are based on Snapdragon Wear 2100. In smart homes, more than 125 million TVs, home entertainment and other connected home products from leading brands have shipped using Qualcomm Technologies’ connectivity chips.

In commercial and industrial IoT applications, there are over 30 designs using the Company’s MDM9206 modem with multimode support for LTE categories M1 and NB1, E-GPRS and global RF bands. MDM9206 is purposely developed for IoT applications and is commercially available today.

To address this wide variety of ecosystems, form factors and requirements in the IoT, Qualcomm Technologies offers one of the broadest portfolios of chips and platforms, including mobile, multimedia, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth system-on-chips. These solutions include comprehensive software with platform-specific applications and APIs, as well as support for multiple communication protocols, operating systems and cloud services.

To further help manufacturers develop IoT devices quickly and cost-effectively, Qualcomm Technologies makes available more than 25 production-ready reference design platforms through a network of original design manufacturers (ODMs) for products including voice-enabled home assistants, connected cameras, drones, VR headsets, lighting, appliances and smart hubs/gateways.

