Redfoo is now a programmer working on the Ethereum blockchain?

Redfoo shot to popularity in the mid-2000s as part of LMFAO, but turn the clock forward 10 years and you’ll be surprised to learn Redfoo is now a programmer...
Redfoo shot to popularity in the mid-2000s as part of LMFAO, but turn the clock forward 10 years and you’ll be surprised to learn Redfoo is now a programmer and is currently working on an Ethereum project. Yep, how times change.

The question about Redfoo came from math genius Adam Spencer, who asked and got a reply from Redfoo himself.

Reading through Redfoo’s timeline, it turns out he loves cryptocurrencies and between partying like a madman on stage, he’s spending plenty of time at the keyboard. Most celebrities waste their fortunes, but perhaps this is one instance where a celebrity has found a way to invest their time (and probably money) into technology.

