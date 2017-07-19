Relax, the V6 twin-turbo Supercars actually sound fantastic

The top tier of Australian Motorsport is about to go through the biggest change in decades with a move away from the big naturally aspirated V8 engines, to V8 Twin Turbos. While they’ll make sure the performance characteristics are fairly similar, it was the sound that fans of the sport were seriously worried about. What would happen to that big throaty sound of the V8?

Tonight, we have the answer as Triple Eight have released a video of the highly anticipated sound of their (in development) 3.6L 635bhp V6 turbo Supercar. The great news is, it sounds fantastic. As he gets on the power, you get a big note of power from under the hood, while a new addition of the turbo notes thrown in for good measure. Even getting off the throttle, the car sounds brilliant, they’ve done a seriously good job here on tuning the exhaust note to take the world-famous sound and modernise it.

The initial reaction online looks good, very good in fact with most people surprised by just how good it sounds. The audio we hear is a combination of around 80% external and engine bay, while 20% comes from inside the cabin!

Turn your sound up and check out the video below to hear what it’ll sound like when it arrives on the grid next year (guest spots) ahead of a full introduction in season 2019.

Veteran of the sport, Craig Lowndes had the privilege of driving the Holden “Sandman’ development vehicle around Norwell Motorplex.

Of course you’ll never please everyone, change is hard people, but at least the other manufacturers now have something to aim for as they also make their transition to a powerplant that more accurately represents current sales of vehicles in this country.