Review: Accelerated 6350-SR router provides dual-sim 3G/4G redundancy for your internet

Accelerated Concepts is a hardware designer and manufacturer specializing in mobile networking equipment. One of their latest products is the recently launched a 4G failover router that support all carrier bands in Australia and NZ. The Aussie-designed band-aggregating routers are available in a variety of configurations, but we looked at the Accelerated 6350-SR.

The company began in Tampa Florida in 2006, but now has offices in offices in Chicago, Illinois and Brisbane, Australia. Most routers rely on a connection to the internet from a single source, your ISP/RSP and therefore create a single point of failure. With internet connectivity being so vital in 2017, its important that we consider all the options to stay connected. Accelerated Concepts offer routers like the 635-SR that all you to insert a cellular module into the side of the router that houses up to 2 SIM cards for 3G/4G internet access via cellular data networks.

This means if you’re landline connectivity (copper, fibre etc) goes down, you can still be connected and get work done. When you’re using the internet personally, internet outages are inconvenient, but when you’re running a business with timelines and contracts that include penalties for every minute and hour a deliverable is late, its easy to see how an investment in redundant networking infrastructure is not only a good idea, but smart business.

Features

In terms of the hardware itself, the case is made of steel and is noticeably heavier than your typical plastic router. This speaks to the robustness of the technology that lies within. At the rear of the router, you’ll find 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, along with a WAN port to connect to the internet.

There’s also the now standard USB-port so you can easily distribute media across devices on the network. 4x generously-sized antennas screw on to the sides of the router to provide WiFi to devices while its one of the sides that hides the real smarts to this device.

Removing the blank panel on the side reveals the port where the cellular expansion connects to. In this module (known as the Accelerated 1002-CM LTE Plug-In Modem), you can insert 2 SIM cards. These are full-sized sim cards, so if you plan on using an existing nano-sim from your phone, you’ll need to use an adapter. Being a modular router, this paves the way for future upgrades (say to 5G) without having to replace the router itself.

The dual SIMs can be switch either manually or via software, but the smarts of the device will automatically do the traversing of different carriers and wireless bands to find the best connection available. This is a technology they call Carrier Smart Select. Being able to use sim cards from different providers is a stand out feature, something rarely found elsewhere on devices in this price range.

The 6350-SR also features WAN Load balancing, WAN Failover and Port-based VLANs.

Accelerated says their router is ideal for both congested city networks as well as rural areas where telephony and broadband data compete for the popularly supported frequency bands.

The new routers also provide access to Band 28, on the 700 megahertz (MHz) frequency, previously used by Australia’s analogue television services. If you wondered why we had to turn it off, its applications like this where mobile data access is required in regional areas.

The company are already seeing good success with the Network Professional Services (NPS), the company’s master reseller for Australia and NZ, saying Accelerated routers have a broad appeal, selling them to everyone from car dealers and fashion houses in Melbourne and Sydney to a tourist resort in Far North Queensland. In NZ, businesses in the outback are deploying the technology where its too expensive to run fibre.

The new 6350-SR does everything the 6300-CX does, but adds WiFi support and five fully configurable local or wide area network ports, so you can use it to drive both your primary broadband link and your automated 4G failover system, if the wired link goes down.

In terms of speeds, Accelerated says the device is capable of delivering a theoretical maximum of up to 300Mb/s, doubling bandwidth capacity by using two bands at once from the same carrier.

You can optionally pay a monthly fee for remote management of the device using the company’s Accelerated view. This offers Automated Configuration/Zero-Touch Provisioning, Real-Time Metrics, Geographical Mapping and an API for developers.

Technical Specs

ETHERNET – 5 Ethernet Port 10/100/1000 Base-T (RJ-45) (Default 1 WAN, 4 LAN)

WIFI – 802.11 b/g/n (Optional)

CELL ANTENNA – 2 Dipole; Frequency: 700-960/1575-2700 hz; Gain: 1-4 dBi;

SIM – 2 SIM Card Slot (Size 2FF), Software Selectable & Hardware Switchable

CELLULAR – LTE, HSPA+, HSPA, EDGE, GPRS, GSM

CAT 6 OR 4 – Plug-In LTE Modems, Global SKUs

POWER SUPPLY – 12V DC, 1.5A; 100-240 AC

LEDS – Power, WAN Activity, LAN Activity, WiFi Activity, LTE, 5 Signal, SIM 1 & 2 LEDs

DIMENSIONS – 228mm x 127mm x 25 mm

WEIGHT – 0.73 kg

TEMPERATURE – 0°C to 40°C while operating

Price and Availability

For a device with this kind of feature set that provides mobile network redundancy, you may expect to pay thousands, but the Accelerated 6355-SR will set you back a very affordable A$499.00 and is available at https://www.acau.com.au/

This includes a 3 year return to base hardware warranty.

Overall

Telstra recently started offering a version of their Gateway router with cellular backup to their customers, but that’s incredibly limiting. There’s millions of customers who want the functionality but either don’t use Telstra or don’t want to be limited to their router.

The router certainly isn’t sexy in design, representative of its focus on features and functionality rather than a specific design asthetic. Something that is appreciated is the upgradability potential and as we enter the next few years, approaching the 5G conversion, I hope more consider this modular approach.

The web interface certainly needs work, its pretty rudimentary, but will get the job done, offering access to the advanced configuration like VLANs, that small businesses may need.

What you get for your money here is great value and to my knowledge there’s not a lot of alternatives that compete head-to-head on this feature set.