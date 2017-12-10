Review: TechSmith Snagit 2018

TechSmith’s SnagIt 2018 is a product designed for those capturing images and video of software, perfect for creating training material. The company’s software is used by some of the biggest brand on the planet, so what makes it so appealing? Well without attention spans collectively decreasing, and everyone so time poor, grabbing people’s attention and delivering your message quickly and efficiently is vitally essential.

The newest version, Snagit 2018 makes a jump away from incremental version numbers, in favour of a yearly naming scheme (this hasn’t worked so well for Microsoft Office). The number itself matters little, its really the new features that make the difference of buying or not, and for those previous owners, if you’ll spend the money to upgrade.

Features

Let’s start by talking about the process of capturing. After installing and launching the application, Snagit features a simple, easy to understand UI that lets you choose between image, video or an all-in-one capture. You then make choices like how large the capture area is, typically a defined region that you click and drag to select, the full application window, or fullscreen. When it comes to just image captures, there are several other choices, one of my personal favourites is ‘Panoramic’.

The Panorama capture allows you to capture, then scroll (both vertically and horizontally) around a webpage or document and the entire contents is collated into a single image. This is absolutely fantastic if you’re working on web design and need to capture and markup content below the scroll. There’s also the capability to choose ‘Grab Text’ mode which will essentially perform Optical Character Recognition (OCR) on the captured portion of the screen. In my testing, full words of typed text works great, but if the snip includes some lines that are cut off, the interpretation will contain errors. These are easy enough to delete and will still be faster than retyping, but future versions should be smart enough to skip the first line if you only captured the bottom thirds of the first line, rather than guessing at it.

A nice touch to captures is the ability to borders, filters, shadows etc, which if you’re creating captures for a book, or learning resource, will speed things up, avoiding the timely post-production as captures automatically add your defined enhancements everytime you complete the capture. If you’re looking for the really nice touches that set SnagIt 2018 above and beyond many of its competitiors, its features like the completely freehand mode, allowing you to simply draw a shape to capture it.

Workflows

There are workflow options as well, like the ability to ‘Preview in Editor’ which is on by default and opens your captures in the companion SnagIt 2018 Editor App. This allows further tweaks and editing before finally publishing your captures. This isn’t photoshop, but with so many tools on offer, there’s a high chance you’ll be able to get the job done using 1 app instead of 2.

Another workflow feature I like is the ability to ‘Time Delay’ a capture. Windows 10’s native Snipping Tool does this tool, but instead of being limited to 1-5 seconds, you get to choose, providing ultimate control over the time you click capture and the time the capture occurs. This is particularly useful if you have to fold out a menu rollout, hover states, to open multiple documents or even to capture an error that only occurs after a set period of time. The feature goes deeper than this, by also allowing interval captures and even the ability to capture on a specific date and time. This really is a powerful selection of customisations to ensure you capture exactly what you need.

Capturing the screen is done for a reason, you generally have a goal in mind of what the end destination is and Snagit 2018 can help with that as well. If you always email a picture to a contact after capturing your screen, then you can set the ‘Share’ option to Email. This automates the process of attaching the capture to a new email message, which leaves you adding a recipient, subject and message, then hitting send. Like many of the features of this product, this is a big time saver for repetitive work.

Take that same principle and open your mind to it being used to Save a file each time, or to FTP it to a file server, or to send it to the Printer (this could get expensive). Personally I’d look more closely at capturing and having it sent straight to OneNote, OneDrive for Business or Google Drive or even Dropbox. For those creating Office Docs, you can have captures be sent directly to Word, Excel, PowerPoint as well. This works remarkably well and with ‘Preview in Editor’ turned off, you simply make the Capture, then the image is inserted into the Office document. If I was writing a book, this would be my workflow of choice. Naturally there’s support for TechSmith’s other capture tool, Camtasia, the industry standard for video captures.

When capturing video, you have a choice between showing the desktop and enabling the webcam, so you can put a face to the voice explaining what’s going on in the capture, while also being more engaging than a standard screen capture. There definitely aren’t as many options for video editing of the capture, basically a quick cut option to trim the capture is about the extent of it. That’s why Camtasia still exists as a product, Snagit will get the quick and dirty stuff done, but a full production will need a dedicated tool. When you’re done with the video, you can share it out to a similar range of services, with the sensible addition of YouTube.

One neat trick is the ability to convert a video capture into a GIF. One the export button, you’ll have a decision to make between quality and file size. Jump into custom settings for full control over the output, particularly useful when you’re trying to meet Twitter’s strict file size limits, without destroying the quality. Just keep in mind this is a 2-step process, its easy to convert to GIF, then forget you have the final step of exporting it.

CEO, TechSmith Corp, Wendy Hamilton said,