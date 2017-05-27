Review: Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers on Nintendo Switch

As more the children of the 80s who grew up with electronic games reach our 30’s, there’s a huge market for nostalgic experiences. One of the latest examples of that is Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers which is now available for the Nintendo Switch. The Capcom classic takes you back to in time to when gaming was simpler, but spices up the classic game with a host of new control options, multiple game modes, online play.

Features

New players will start with the Arcade mode which is a very close representation of the classic arcade machine. Arcades were great in their day, but in 2017, our gaming needs have moved on since the audio visual assault on the senses of arcades from years gone by.

In today’s world, you want to take your battles with you and the Switch’s diverse array of gaming options makes for a perfect platform to achieve that. Of course if you want the big screen experience, you simply dock the Switch and play on your TV. With still a fairly limited lineup of titles available on the switch, a classic gamer like this is an important inclusion in the offerings for the platform.

Game modes

When you play this game, you’ll have a decent array of game types. The menu items from the main menu gives the ability to select from these different modes, as well as access critical features of the game like the manual and game options.

Arcade – Fight against the CPU in this single player mode. A second player may join on the same console,or you can enable fight requests to fight Local Battles or Online Battles.

Buddy Battle – Grab a frien, take ea controller each, and fight together in a 2-on-1 cooperative play mode. You can also play with the CPU.

Versus – Choose your character, select a stage, and fight against another player or the CPU. You can also fight local battles across two separate consoles.

Online – Play online against other players or view online rankings.

Training – Hone your fighting skills by setting up a battle against a dummy opponent. You can also fight against other players locally or online by enabling fight requests.

Way of the Hado – Use the Joy-Con to control Ryu with motion commands, performing real-lift Hadokens and other special moves.

Gallery – View art and illustrations from throughout the Street Fighter series. You can also enjoy tracks from the music player.

Colour editor – Edit and save your characters’ costume colours, which you can use in Arcade, Versus and Online Modes.

Game Manual – If you need help learning the controls to pull off the right moves to take down your enemies, then the game manual will deliver. This delivers a move list based on the controller type – Joy-con attached/detached, pro controller.

Players

The game offers all the great character choices you remember like Ryu, Blanka, Guile, Sagat, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, Dhalsim, Cammy, Vega, M.Bison and many more. There are unfortunately not a lot in the way of new characters, with just the addition of Evil Ryu and Violent Ken, but still no sign of cross-overs from other franchises. This would have been a nice addition, but a literal translation is fine for the nostalgic crowd.

Controllers

Lite controls let players perform special moves or super combos by either touching the touch screen or pressing a single button, whereas traditional Pro controls offer all the classic button inputs engrained into players’ muscle memory. The game also supports the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, available separately.

Price and Availability

For more information or to grab the game for yourself at any of the following retailers – EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Target, Big W or online from The Gamesmen or Mighty Ape.

Personally I try and buy all my games electronically on any console and the Switch offers digital downloads through the Nintendo Store. The game costs A$59.00 which puts them in the middle of pricing for Switch titles.

For more details, head to nintendo.com.au

Overall

After spending time with the game, its certainly a great representation of the classic title and warms your heart with nostalgia. You kind of know going into it that this game can’t compete with the likes of modern day games and with 30+ years of development, that’s not a surprise. That said its plenty of fun and a trip down memory lane while the new control options and better graphics make it as good as it could possible be.

The question is about how deep that appetite for the past runs in your blood. Is it worth dropping A$59.00 on ? That’s actually a harder question that usual. If you’re too young to have played Street Fighter at the arcade, then probably not, but if you did and you have an unsettled rivalry with a mate, then sure, go for it, its everything you’d expect and want it to be. If the game was $30, it’d be a no brainer, but at double that, the market for this game won’t be massive.