Ring Floodlight Cam, Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Pro now available in Australia

Ring have announced their Ring Floodlight Cam, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Pro is now available in Australia. These products are designed to deliver a connected security system to your home. Building on the success of their first Ring video doorbell, the product lineup is now expanding.

The Ring Floodlight Cam is the world’s first and only outdoor motion-activated security camera with built-in floodlights. It offers smart home features like two-way audio and a HD camera, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone on your property from anywhere in the world. Alongside the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Pro, the Floodlight Cam extends monitoring from your front door to critical areas around your home, covering all your blind spots.

Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff said,

We’re excited to release the Ring Floodlight Cam, Ring Pro and Video Doorbell 2 in Australia and continue to enhance Ring’s mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods. The Floodlight Cam, in particular, is a great option for Australian homeowners as it can easily replace existing, outdated sensor lights. The sensor light is one of the most widely used security measures by homeowners in Australia, with 37 per cent owning one, but it rarely deters brazen burglars if they know you are not home. The easy to use Ring Floodlight Cam extends the Ring of Security around your home with preventative 24-hour monitoring, ultra-bright motion activated floodlights, video recording, 110-decibel siren, two-way audio, and app alerts, so you can proactively keep your family safe.”

Now available on Ring.com, in JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for RRP A$379.00, home owners can get their hands on the Ring Floodlight Cam, which boasts a security siren that is equivalent to the volume of a rock concert or jackhammer and the loudest speaker installed on any outdoor camera, enabling you to scare off prowlers by shouting through the Ring app. The floodlight also features smart LED lights that can be flashed rapidly as a warning signal, and an upgraded 1080p HD camera that uses advanced 270-degree motion detection allowing you to track suspicious activity around your home.

The HD camera also incorporates facial and object detection, smart zoom with panning, a 140 degree field-of-view and adjustable motion zones to minimise false readings – making it one of the most powerful security cameras available. On top of all of this, you can tap into the live stream and turn on the light at any time, or they can schedule the light to turn on and off automatically to give the illusion that you are home.

Ring Floodlight Cam can be easily installed by a licensed electrician, replacing existing wired floodlights or connected to standard junction boxes. The Floodlight Cam connects to your home’s WiFi network and has Ring Video Recording so you can capture footage of any intruders.

Also available online and in store this month is the Ring Video Doorbell 2 (A$329.00) and Ring Pro (A$399.00). These second-generation doorbells expand on the capabilities of the original Ring Video Doorbell, which has been the most popular smart doorbell on the market to date. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 functions much like its predecessor, but it now has 1080p high-definition resolution and enhanced infrared night vision.

Unlike the original Ring Video Doorbell where the battery was inbuilt, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a removable battery, making it easier than ever before to recharge the doorbell and get it back into action.

If you are looking for a more permanent solution, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring’s premium doorbell, is an ultra-slim, hardwired-only option that can replace your existing doorbell and never needs to be charged. Like the Video Doorbell 2, the Pro has a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, 1080p HD video and connects to your home’s WiFi. It also features advanced motion detection with custom motion zones and a range of interchangeable faceplates to suit any home.

All Ring products can be easily controlled through the same free Ring app, available on iOS, OS X, Android and Windows 10 devices and can be integrated with Ring’s smart lock and alarm partners.

The Basic Ring Video Recording plan is A$4 per month or A$40 per year, per device. If you have more than three Ring devices, you can upgrade to the unlimited cameras plan for A$150 per year or A$15 per month.

For more information on Ring, please visit www.ring.com.