Ring’s got some serious updates for their security devices

Ring are famous for their smart doorbell but actually have a much broader range of home security products. That range has just received an update, as unveiled at CES 2018. The whole security ecosystem now includes several new security devices. Among the new products are 2 new indoor/outdoor security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called Ring Beams.
Ring also announced its new, professionally monitored home security system which will begin shipping to customers in late 2018. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbourhoods network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighbourhood security in a way no other company has before.
Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff said,
“In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighbourhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves.
As we begin shipping our security system, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighbourhoods network, we’re going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job.”
Here’s the detail on the new products and the features they offer.
Stick Up Cam Elite
- Indoor/outdoor security camera
- Two-way audio
- Advanced motion sensors with zone detection
- 1080p HD video
- Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet
- Wi-Fi or POE for internet
Stick Up Cam
- Indoor/outdoor security camera
- Weatherproof
- Battery-powered
- 1080p HD video
- Two-way audio
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection
- Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger
Ring Beams
Ring recently acquired Mr Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to integrate additional smart lights with its security devices.
- Patented smart, outdoor security lights
- Integrates with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells
- Pathway lights
- Step lights
- Spotlights
Ring Alarm
The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping in late 2018, priced at $289 AUD. Bundles include:
- Base Station
- Keypad
- Contact Sensor (for a window or door)
- Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)
- Z-Wave Extender
Ring Professional Monitoring Plans
- 24/7 professional monitoring
- Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location
- Free Ring mobile app usage
- 10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases
If you’re attending CES, then you can check out the products in person at the Ring booth (Sands, Halls A-D – 42525) up until January 12th. Ring will host a press conference at 1 p.m. PT on January 10 at its booth with Ring spokesperson Shaquille O’Neal and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff to discuss all the new Ring products and features coming in 2018.