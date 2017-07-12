Samsung giving away a QLED TV to the biggest Origin fan #QLEDFootyFan

Tonight is one of the biggest sporting events on the Australian calendar with the State of Origin decider between NSW and QLD. This long held rivalry between the two ruby sides is being celebrated across the country with the hardcore fans dawning their team’s colours to show their support.

This passion is being rewarded by Samsung with 6 lucky people to get a brand new QLED TV and soundbar, worth a cool $6,798. The TV is the stunning Samsung 65″ QLED Q7 TV, that we recently reviewed right here on techAU.

To be in the running to win the comp, its pretty easy, just take a photo showing your passion for the game, while wearing your best “footy colours”, upload it to Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #QLEDFootyFan.

If you missed the first 2 draws, your final opportunity is tonight with draw 3 of 3 taking place tomorrow. There’s already a bunch of pretty amazing entrants into the competition, so you’ll need to get incredibly creative to take home the prize.

For more information, or to see the competition, head over to nine.com.au/2017/samsungqled/