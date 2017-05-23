Samsung launches 2017 MU Series TVs in Australia, we’ve got the prices

Samsung have announced the launch of its MU Series of TVs in Australia. Designed to deliver a premium viewing experience, offering a more affordable solution than their top-tier QLED TVs. Samsung are promoting larger panel sizes this year with screens between 55 and 82″ and say Australians are choosing larger displays than ever before.

Along with 4K HDR picture quality is good design and if you still like your TVs like you like your Kardashians, Samsung may have the curved display for you. Thankfully there’s flat versions available as well and the range is as diverse in size as it is in price. There’s plenty of features to like about the new TVs, like brightness levels, new One Remote that can control other devices and their One Connect breakout box. This lets you keep the connections in a low line unit, keeping your wall-mounted TV clean and close to the wall.

Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia, Carl Rose said,

“Samsung strives to deliver the best possible premium TV experience that meets the need of our Australian customers and we are doing this by giving more people access to the latest in Samsung panel innovation, features, and design with the MU Series. In addition to incredible picture quality, our research tells us 38% of Australians are seeking larger TV screens, with the majority of these people (63%) wanting a screen larger than 55”. That is why we continue to invest in offering a great UHD experience in large formats from 55-inch to 82-inch within the MU Series.”

Seamless, Smart, Simple

Samsung’s One Remote Control and smart TV Smart Hub platform is available across the entire range with a UI that actually detects and displays the type of device connected via HDMI. You can use the One Remote like a universal remote, to control all compatible devices – video game consoles, set top boxes, UHD Blu-ray players, and more – without juggling multiple remotes or enduring the unsightly clutter they cause in the lounge room.

The Samsung TV Smart Hub offers a quick and easy-to-navigate way of accessing Netflix, Stan, YouTube and more from one place. In addition, a number of MU Series TVs offer Samsung’s latest cable management system, first showcased this year across the ultra-premium QLED range of TVs. The system is designed to help reduce clutter associated with wires from multiple audio visual sources like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and set top boxes or stereos.

Beautiful picture quality

The MU series delivers some of Samsung’s latest panel technology with incredible picture quality starting with the MU6100 range, delivering a stunning 4K UHD picture.

Samsung’s Smart Auto-Detection makes set up easy by removing the need to remember which device is plugged into which HDMI port – compatible devices such as video game consoles and pay TV boxes are automatically identified and labeled via the screen’s interface. In addition, Samsung’s Smart View App^ makes it a breeze to control your TV from a compatible smartphone.

Sleek and Stylish Across the Range

The MU Series provides a rich feature set from the MU6100, through to the MU9000, each designed to meet the needs of a variety of Australian households, design tastes, and viewing habits.

The flat MU7000 introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to the MU Series, delivering amazing brightness up to 1,000 nits, perfect for any viewing environment, and a 200Hz motion refresh rate, ensuring a smooth, clear picture.

These features can all be found in Samsung’s beautifully stylish MU8000, which is the curved counterpart to the MU7000, while the flagship MU9000 also includes Samsung’s Ultra Black technology, designed to help reduce screen glare and reflections to help ensures the panel looks stunning at any time of the night or day.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s new MU Series will be available through a variety of retail outlets nationally from today. Across the range Samsung delivers premium TVs perfectly suited to a wide range of Australian needs.

Premium UHD TV (Curved)

MU9000 65-inch TV – RRP $4,699

MU9000 55-inch TV – RRP $3,299

Premium UHD TV (Curved)

MU8000 65-inch TV – RRP $4,399

MU8000 55-inch TV – RRP $3,099

Premium UHD TV (Flat)

MU7000 82-inch TV – RRP $TBC

MU7000 75-inch TV – RRP $7,499

MU7000 65-inch TV – RRP $4,199

MU7000 55-inch TV – RRP $2,899

UHD TV (Flat)

MU6400 65-inch TV – RRP $3,549

MU6400 55-inch TV – RRP $2,449

UHD TV (Curved)

MU6300 65-inch TV – RRP $3,399

MU6300 55-inch TV – RRP $2,299

UHD TV (Flat)

MU6100 75-inch TV – RRP $TBC

MU6100 65-inch TV – RRP $3,299

MU6100 55-inch TV – RRP $2,199

MU6100 50-inch TV – RRP $1,899

MU6100 43-inch TV – RRP $1,399