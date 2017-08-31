Samsung’s got a stick to belt Dyson with

IFA 2017 is happening right now in Berlin and Samsung has used the opportunity to unveil its competitor to Dyson’s portable (brightly coloured) stick vaccum cleaner. Samsung’s POWERStick PRO is a little more subtle with blacks, greys and red accents (I guess that makes it go faster).

The company is pitching a key theme of Craftsmanship, and they want you to consider the POWERstick PRO cordless vacuum cleaner as a great example of that. Samsung say the powerful cleaning performance is next level with an industry-leading 150 watts of suction power, guaranteeing thorough cleaning efficiency on all floor types and 40-minutes of battery life from the 32.4V lithium-ion removable power pack. That’s around twice as long as traditional batteries. That said, most uses are quick affairs with these type of vaccums, so battery life may not be the biggest selling feature.

The big pitch here is efficiency. Unlike brushes on conventional vacuums, the POWERstick PRO consists of two brushes, each with a separate drum, to pick up dirt better. It spins at a pretty crazy 5000rpm (almost as much as your car’s engine), moving in opposite directions to capture both fine dust and large particles in the center and creating a strong grip to remove dirt effectively. Consumers no longer need to vacuum repeatedly in the same area: one sweep is enough.

The patented ergonomic Flex Handle folds up to 50° with a click of a button, letting users reach under low furniture with ease. The ergonomics of the handle have also been cleverly aligned, so it is light and minimizes strain on wrists, muscles and back.

The POWERstick PRO further amplifies convenience with hassle-free maintenance and strong hygienic features. The EZClean Dustbin empties with one quick pull of the lever so contents can be disposed with minimal effort, and the entire dustbin structure can be detached and washed with water. The EZClean Brush also detaches easily. As it is pulled out from the base, it uses friction to dislodge dust and even hair tangles without getting hands dirty. The POWERstick PRO™ also boasts HEPA Filtration to ensure that 99.9% of the dust collected stays in the canister, ensuring cleaner air free from allergens.

Lastly, the POWERstick PRO comes with 5 additional tools.

The Deep Clean Brush – gets tiny dirt or hair out of carpets.

The Mini Motorized Tool – allows users to clean the dust and allergens on bed sheets, mattresses and fabric furniture effectively and hygienically.

The Extension Crevice Tool – removes dirt from deep crevices in sofas and high areas like ceiling corners with ease.

The Combination Tool – enable users to pick up dirt on a wide range of surfaces, from table tops to window frames

The Flexible Tool – bends at an angle to pick up dust in hard-to-reach places like the top of the refrigerator.

No word on pricing just yet, but if you happen to be at IFA, you can see the new products at Samsung Electronics’ booth, open at Level 2, City Cube Berlin from September 1 through 6 for IFA 2017.