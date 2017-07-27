Samsung’s new soundbar and sub offers wireless streaming, game on SONOS

Samsung Australia have just announced their latest soundbar, the Sound+ MS750. Inside are now less than 11 speakers including built-in woofers to provide a rich and premium audio experience. Able to be wall mounted, or sit on top of your low-line unit, the sound will fill your room as a pair of vertical tweeters project sound upwards as the forward facing speakers send the sounds of the movie, TV show, or video game to you on the couch.

Lets face, the speakers that come in most TVs are rubbish and adding a soundbar is a simple and often elegant solution to the problem. Not everyone wants the speakers required for 5.1 surround, so a soundbar like this can often be a happy middle ground to create an immersive cinematic and audio experience.

VP of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia, Carl Rose said,

“Samsung home entertainment products are designed to provide a rich and premium experience that can easily fit into the design of the home and lifestyles of our customers – whether streaming favourite TV shows, watching 4K movies on Blu-ray, or listening to music. The MS750 delivers an incredibly immersive quality of sound in a clean form factor that is easy to install and aesthetically pleasing, creating the perfect home entertainment experience for apartments and large homes alike.”

The MS750 is wireless in terms of connectivity, so just connect a power cable and you’re good to go. Easy wireless music streaming means you can play your favourite content from your smartphone, right to the soundbar via your phone, tablet or PC over either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. If you own a Samsung TV already, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the the One Remote (Samsung’s universal remote) to operate the soundbar, cleaning up your coffee table by removing the need to juggle multiple remotes.

Optionally, Australians with larger rooms or an affinity for bass can also add a dedicated Subwoofer, the Samsung’s SWA-W700, to work in conjunction with the soundbar to deliver bass as low as 27Hz.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung MS750 soundbar and SWA-W700 Sub will be available from early August at select retailers. The MS750 soundbar will cost an RRP $999, while the sub will set you back $799.