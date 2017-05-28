Schapelle Corby joins instagram, heading to 100k followers in under 24hrs

Convicted Bali Drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has joined Instagram. After being convicted and sent to jail way back in 2004 for famously carrying more than 4 kilograms of marijuana in her boogie board bag, Corby has returned to Australia.
After being released from the Bali jail, Corby has decided to turn to Instagram to tell her side of the story and report her own release. Since creating the account she’s posted 7 times, but has amassed 92.4k followers at the time of writing, which is growing rapidly and will easily exceed 100,000 followers inside 24 hours.
The 7 posts include photos of her family, video of the large police guard holding off the awaiting media and even one photographer falling off a wall trying to get the perfect shot. There’s also photos of her taxi ride to the airport with sister Mercedes and even a photo from the plane trip.
The most popular post so far is one of her release papers which has more than 13.5k likes and almost 3k comments.
If you want to follow, as yet unverified account of Schapelle Corby on Instagram, then check out instagram.com/schapelle.corby