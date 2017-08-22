Robotics and AI company, Anki launches robots in Australia, offers SDK for kids to learn programming

Anki is a company based in Silicon Valley that develops robotics and artificial intelligence. Today Anki announced its bringing their consumer robotics range to Australia.

Robotics and A.I. combine here for an interesting take on gameplay in the physical world, by blending the best of toys and video games into a unique experience. The company is committed to delivering frequent updates to the accompanying mobile apps for Cozmo and Anki OVERDRIVE, meaning there is new content to discover and ways to play year round.

While these may seem like cute little toys, there’s actually a lot more going on here. Cozmo has a free Cozmo Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows users to connect Cozmo and program it to stack blocks, move around or even connect to a number of third-party APIs like Twitter, Hue, and IFTTT. Given the hardware is so affordable, if your kid enjoys development or has shown an interest, this may be the kickstart to their career.

There’s 3 products on offer here, the Cozmo, which is a small robot with a big brain, and an even bigger personality will hit stores in late September. Anki OVERDRIVE, is an intelligent robotic battle-racing system, and Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition, based on the adrenaline-fuelled world of the massively popular Fast & Furious film franchise, will be available in October. In addition to Cozmo, Anki will be releasing a Cozmo Collector’s Edition in Liquid Metal Finish available exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

Cozmo and Anki OVERDRIVE are available to pre-order today through JB Hi-Fi and Australian Geographic. Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition is available for pre-order only at JB Hi-Fi.

Cozmo: the small robot with a big personality (RRP – $319.99)

Cozmo is a small bot that fits in the palm of your hand, but don’t underestimate his size; Cozmo has a big brain and an even bigger personality. He’s a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in movies.

Cozmo is the result of more than six years of research and development by a team of the best and brightest roboticists, film animators, game developers and designers. The Anki team also includes Hollywood designer Harald Belker, designer of the Batmobile as well as vehicles from Tron: Legacy and Minority Report.

Cozmo has a brain that processes more data per second than all the Mars rovers combined. Best of all, he’s fun! Cozmo is always ready to play and interact. One of the most exciting things about Cozmo is that the more he and his human friend get to know each other, the more skilled he’ll become, and the more content Cozmo owners can unlock. The free Cozmo app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire devices, comes packed with gameplay content and constantly introduces new ways to play.

CEO and co-founder, Anki, Boris Sofman says,

“Cozmo is bringing advanced robotics into the home in an engaging and emotive way.” He has been intricately designed to have a deep personality and character traits like the robots that we’ve come to love in Hollywood films, and we’re incredibly excited for everyone to meet him.”

Anki OVERDRIVE – Handheld Supercars of the future (RRP – $269.99)

Tech and racing enthusiasts everywhere: say hello to Anki OVERDRIVE.

In the game, players take control of the Supercars of the future via handheld mobile devices. Battle and race against friends, family, or AI-controlled commanders in a variety of game modes, or, go head-to-head with elite commanders in the Campaign mode. The game introduces an innovative magnetic modular track system that allows gamers to custom build epic battlefields within seconds.

Players can also go under the hood and customise their Supercars. On the road to victory, players can kick their skills up a notch by customising their Supercar’s speed, weapons, and defenses through in-game upgrades.

“Anki OVERDRIVE takes a game that we all used to love as children — slot cars — and thrusts it into the future. It’s a video game in the real world, providing players with a totally new gameplay experience. Anki OVERDRIVE pairs advanced robotics and gaming together to bring physical products to life at level of depth and intelligence never before possible.“

Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition (RRP – $299.99)

Building on the success of Anki OVERDRIVE in the US, Anki continues to bring the high-octane fun into the home by merging the futuristic tech of Anki OVERDRIVE with the Fast & Furious franchise. Featuring two highly detailed, unique Supercars from the films, players can jump behind the wheel of Dom’s Ice Charger and Hobbs’ MXT, and battle each other for supremacy.

The Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition gives players the chance to relive epic movie moments as they battle the Toretto crew, or race against friends and family members. Armed with unique weapons, upgrades, controls and an exclusive track piece, Anki OVERDRIVE: Fast & Furious Edition brings even more excitement from the movies into your living room.

