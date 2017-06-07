Singapore Airport’s insane opulent utopian-vision of the future of travel

Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport is opening in 2019 and is going to be completely insane. In new video published today, we get a fresh look at how the envisage ‘Canopy Park’ which sits on the highest level of Jewel features exciting play attractions and serene gardens. The area is around 14,000 square meters, or the equivalent to the size of 11 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Designed to be a world-class, lifestyle leisure attraction, Canopy Park promises a gamut of experiences with unique offerings such as play attractions, gardens, walking trails, and dining outlet.

Basically you’ve never seen an airport like this before, its completely insane, but I can’t wait for it to be done. Here’s just some of the features:

Sky Nets

At Jewel Changi Airport, the sky can be your playground. Perfect for thrill-seekers,the Sky Nets is a world’s first to be created on such a scale in an indoor environment. This attraction centres around two concepts – a bouncing net and a walking net; one of the highlights is the thrill of walking over a void 25m above the ground!

Discovery Slides

The Discovery Slides is specially designed to be both a magnificent sculpture, as well as a playground for enjoyment. This play attraction features four slides weaved within the sculptural playscape harmonised in a garden environment. Atop the Discovery Slides is a 6.5m platform which offers a magnificent view of the Forest Valley.

Petal Garden

Take in the sights and sounds of the Petal Garden, and bask in the beautiful showcase of seasonal floral displays.

Canopy Mazes

Get delightfully ‘lost’ in the Canopy Mazes, which feature two different maze concepts – the hedge maze and the mirror maze. Standing on top of the watch tower in the hedge maze, visitors can help guide others who are making their way through the maze. The mirror maze will be the first-of-its-kind to be built in a garden environment, and cleverly uses mirrors to make navigation a challenge for visitors.

Foggy Bowls

Play hide-and-seek amongst the cool misty clouds at the Foggy Bowls.

Topiary Walk

Be awed by life-size animal topiaries and capture picture-perfect moments.

Canopy Bridge

At 50m long, the Canopy Bridge will definitely be a great vantage point to take in the majestic Rain Vortex.

Forest Valley

The Forest Valley is a huge five-storey garden, housing one of the largest indoor collections of plants in Singapore. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature within this idyllic valley of verdant landscaping and waterfalls! You can even take a casual hike up the valley, all in air-conditioned comfort.

Rain Vortex

At 40m high, the Rain Vortex will be the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, and is located right at the core of Jewel. Come night-time, the Rain Vortex will transform into an enchanting Light and Sound show – there is no better way to spend a perfect night out with family and friends.

Oh yeah, you can also catch a plane there, but to be honest, there’s so much to do here, you might forget about that as this is set to be a destination of its own.

Check out the incredible preview video for Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport below.