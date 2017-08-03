Someone recreated the Tesla Model 3 UI so you can try before you buy

on August 3, 2017
The Model 3 had its official coming out party last week and the first 30 lucky owners now have them in their garage. For the rest of the world and hundreds of thousands of people who pre-ordered and haven’t had the chance to go hands-on, there’s now a great digital recreation of the Model 3 UI that allows you to interact as if you were in the car.
While you can’t do absolutely everything, you can see the setting for adjusting the steering wheel, climate controls, lighting, music playback, reversing camera, volume control and much, much more. Its really well done and credit to the author.
Just head over to here to try it out for yourself. Credit to @tsrandall for finding this one.
CategoriesVehicle