SONOS now lets you buy direct with online store.

Until now, you’ve had to find a reselller to purchase Sonos products from, but you’ll now be able to shop directly from Sonos.com.au. Sonos Australia say they want to provide Australians with another way to fill their homes with music, with a new online store that offers a great customer experience.

Sonos will offer end-to-end support to help you get through the checkout and answer any questions you have. The Sonos Online Store will have fast, secure and free shipping to anywhere in Australia though TNT Express. This can be an important differentiation to the traditional channels.

There’s also a 100-day Money Back Guarantee on all products to ensure you can buy with confidence. As a Sonos owner, I can vouch for the fact you won’t be sending them back once you have them.

Sonos have offered direct sales internationally for some time now, so its great to see that option come to Australia. Sonos recognises that while for many customers buying online will never replace the opportunity of being able to trial and test a product in store, online retail is growing in popularity. As Sonos gains consumer insights from this online channel, it has committed to sharing these learnings with its existing partners, to further improve the overall Sonos customer’s journey.